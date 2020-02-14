The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mamba Sports Foundation Renamed To 'The Mamba And Mambacita Sports Foundation'

Basketball News

Mamba Sports Foundation will now be known as 'The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation' in honour of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant. Read on for more details.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mamba Sports Foundation

The Mamba Sports Foundation announced on Thursday that it will officially be known as 'The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation' to honour Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to explain that the Mamba Sports Foundation will look to uphold Gianna and Kobe Bryant's legacy, which begins with a change in name. 

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant Posts About Missing Gianna On Instagram, Mamba Sports Foundation Honour Kobe Bryant and Crash Victims

Vanessa Bryant explains 'The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Photo: Young Fan At Mamba Sports Academy Reveals Legend's Last-ever Snap

Mamba Sports Foundation to honour Gianna and Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant along with his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed on January 26 in a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. The MambaOnThree Fund was subsequently created by the foundation to support the families of the other victims of the crash. Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan were the other seven victims. 

Who owns Mamba Academy?

Starting off as a joint venture between the late Kobe Bryant and businessman Chad Faulkner, Mamba Sports Foundation stated its mission of using sports to create a positive impact.

Following the death of the basketball legend, the Mamba Sports Foundation also revealed a new patch after the tragic incident to honour the victims. The new logo released by the academy will be worn as a patch by players on the Team Mamba youth team uniforms.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mamba (@mambasportsacademy) on

Also Read | Vanessa Bryant’s Family Buries Kobe And Gianna Privately, Death Certificates Revealed

Kobe and Gianna Bryant burial ceremony

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were reportedly buried in a private ceremony last week in Corona Del Mar, California. According to LA's mayor Eric Garcetti, a public memorial will be held at the Staples Center on February 24. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

Also Read | How Kobe Bryant Spent His Last Few Hours At The Mamba Sports Foundation

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
SWARAJ KAUSHAL'S GLOWING TRIBUTE
JITAN RAM MANJHI'S ALLEGATIONS
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
KEJRIWAL INVITES PM TO HIS SWEARING