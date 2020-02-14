NBA All-Star 2020 Tickets Details, Experiences And Weekend Schedule To Watch Out For

For the first time in 32 years, the NBA All-Star Game will be held in the city of Chicago. Team Giannis, led by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will be up against Team LeBron, led by three-time NBA All-Star Game MVP LeBron James. With the NBA All-Star Weekend around the corner, here are the details on how to get NBA All-Star 2020 tickets.

#NBAAllStar weekend is almost here 👀



Stay up to date with All-Star in Chicago through Sunday on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/PzSt5HqN4v — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 13, 2020

NBA All-Star 2020 Game ticket price

The NBA All-Star 2020 tickets are currently being sold in packages as well as on an individual basis. On the secondary market, the NBA All-Star 2020 tickets are currently being listed at an average price of $4,027. The packages for the contests as per the NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule that include the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest along with the main event, i.e. the All-Star Game are being sold at an average price of $2,599.

The package also includes a number of activities like meet and greets with current and former players, gourmet food and other additional experiences. The secondary market NBA All-Star 2020 tickets, at an average price of over $4,000 are reportedly the highest they have been in the last 10 years. The 2016 All-Star Game clocks in at second with an average price of $2,700 on the secondary market.

NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

As per the NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule, the All-Star Weekend will begin with the Hall of Fame announcements on Friday, 14th February (Saturday, 15th February in India). The likes of late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh will be among those who are likely to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule will then continue with the All-Star Saturday events which include the Skills Contest, 3-point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest. The weekend will be capped off with the main All-Star Game on Sunday night (Monday morning 6:30 AM IST).

Where to buy NBA All-Star Game and Weekend tickets

The NBA All-Star 2020 tickets can be found on NBA's official carrier TicketMaster's website. NBA All-Star 2020 tickets are also available on Stubhub. The NBA All-Star 2020 tickets packages are available on NBAPremium.com.

