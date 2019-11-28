LeBron James Breaks Another Record, Joins 33,000 Career PTS Elite Club On Historic Night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to break records as Lakers continue their impressive run in the 2019-20 NBA season. James passed the 33,000-point mark in today's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to do so. James finished the game with 29 points, 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals on 18-of-18 shooting from the field as the Lakers edged the Pelicans 114-110 for their ninth win in a row.

LeBron James stats

James reached the landmark with 5:25 remaining in the fourth quarter with a three-pointer shot. The 34-year-old is now trailing Lakers legends Kobe Bryant (33,643), Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). Apart from reaching the milestone, he also became the youngest player to reach the 33,000 points mark and is the first player in NBA history to have 33,000 career points and 8,000 career assists.

LeBron James joins Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in elite list

James entered the illustrious list of players who clinched 1,000 20-point games in NBA career during the game against Miami Heat, becoming the third Lakers player to do so. He achieved the feat after scoring a 3-pointer with less than four minutes remaining against the Miami Heat and finished the game with 25 points. The Lakers star now joins Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to have surpassed the milestone. James has scored 20 points or more in 1,000 of 1,206 games he has played in his 17-year career.

LeBron James illustrious career

James has already won three NBA championships. He is also the three-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time league MVP, 15-time All-NBA selection, six-time All-Defensive selection and 15-time All-Star and has very little left to accomplish at this point of his career.

