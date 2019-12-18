LeBron James Stuns NBA Fans With Sumptuous Behind-the-head Assist During Lakers Vs Pacers

Los Angeles Lakers were handed a shock defeat by the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. While, the Lakers could only muster a 102-105 result, LeBron James produced a moment of pure brilliance during the game and fans can't get enough of the 34-year-old superstar.

Watch: Lakers vs Pacers highlights

LeBron James's sumptuous assist to Dwight Howard in slow-motion

LeBron in slow-mo is always incredible pic.twitter.com/CrK1iqF73K — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 18, 2019

Lakers vs Pacers: LeBron James assist-master

While the Lakers were labouring against the Pacers, LeBron James was busy making headlines with his play. With the game in a tight spot, James received the ball on the edge of the court from Alex Caruso before driving through the heart of the Pacers defence. He evaded Pacers' stars Justin Holiday and Myles Turner and executed a fine behind the head assist to Dwight Howard for an easy dunk.

Lakers vs Pacers: Lakers' streak ends at 14 games

Tough battle. The third-longest road streak in NBA history ends at 14. pic.twitter.com/RSNFxHszbv — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 18, 2019

The game ended at 105-102 to the Indiana Pacers. LeBron James continued his dominance in the NBA assist charts after recording 20 points, nine assists and nine rebounds while Dwight Howard recorded 20 points, and six rebounds against the Pacers. The Lakers fell to their fourth defeat of the campaign but still are comfortably on top of the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers jump to sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 19-9 (win-loss record). The Lakers will end their recent road fixtures in Wisconsin when they face the Milwaukee Bucks while the Pacers will host Sacramento Kings next.

Fans react to LaBron James's assist to Dwight Howard

In his 17th season LBJ decided to become Magic Johnson.



wow — Friedrich Duckzsche 🔨 (@Duxorcist) December 18, 2019

