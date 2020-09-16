LeBron James' $2.5 Million Car Collection Boasts THREE Ferraris & A Custom Lamborghini

LeBron James is one of the most recognised names in the NBA today. The 35-year-old is ever-so-close to ending the Los Angeles Lakers' hunt for the first NBA championship since 2010. The Lakers are set to face Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals in their quest for a title.

LeBron is, unsurprisingly, one of the highest-paid players in the NBA. His career earnings are estimated at over $600 million. LeBron also rakes in a significantly larger sum from his numerous endorsement deals. In 2015, LeBron signed a lifetime endorsement deal with Nike, that, according to his business partner, is worth more than $1 billion. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth to be in the region of $450-480 million.

While LeBron's love for sneakers and exotic timepieces is well known, the former Cavaliers man is also an avid car collector. LeBron James boasts a remarkable fleet of cars which includes a whopping three Ferraris, a custom Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and not one but two Mercedes Maybachs. Here's a sneak peek at LeBron's fleet of supercars:

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

The custom Lamborghini Aventador is known to be the crown jewel of LeBron's car collection. LeBron reportedly spent $670,000 in 2013 for his Aventador that boasts a custom floral paint job to match his LeBron James’ XI Kings Pride shoe. Nike commissioned exotic car rental company Lou La Vie to give the supercar a distinct look to commemorate the launch of his XIs.

Porsche 911 Turbo S

Valued at a shade over $180,000, LeBron James is known to have the 911 in his collection for years now. His former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade gave fans a first look at the Porsche when he shared it on Instagram alongside his own Porshe. Wade famously called the Porshe duo "Batman & Robin."

Mercedes Maybach

LeBron James is known to have a few Mercedes offerings in his collection. The two which stand out are his Maybachs. His Maybach 57s has a number plate that reads 'KNG OF OH,' a special tribute to his time with the Cavaliers. His Maybach S650 is said to be the classic family car, as it has made numerous appearances on LeBron's social media handles, mostly during his various family outings. LeBron also owns a Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG.

LeBron's love for Ferrari

King James has not one but three Ferraris in his collection. The first of them is a 599, which James reportedly bought in 2009 for his 25th birthday. Equipped with a V-12 engine, the 599 can clock 0-60mph in just 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of over 200mph. LeBron's second Ferrari is his 458 Spider, which rocks a custom paint job, giving it a much darker appearance than the original look.

Will Castro of Unique Autosports presented LeBron James with his third Ferrari - a customised F-430. Designed to fit his massive 6’8 frame, the F430 was even featured on an episode of Unique Whips, a show dedicated to celebrities and their cars.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

During his solitary year with the Cavaliers and as LeBron's teammate, Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neil gifted the then 25-year-old James a Rolls-Royce Phantom for his birthday. One of the classiest cars in his fleet, the Phantom is not only a luxury king but also a speed demon. With a V-12 engine at its heart, the Phantom boasts 563 horsepower and a top speed of almost 160mph. It is valued at around $450,000.

A 2009 Bentley Continental GT, a Dodge Challenger SRT, a 2010 Range Rover HSE, a 1975 Chevy Impala and a Chevy Camaro SS are some of the other cars known to be in his collection.

