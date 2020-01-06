LeBron James' 90th Triple-double Propels Lakers To 106-99 Victory Over Pistons

It is the New Year 2020, but the same old LeBron James continues to shine in the NBA. With a triple-double from James against the Detroit Pistons, the Lakers extended their winning streak to 5 games in the NBA. Anthony Davis also came to the fore at the Staples Center on Sunday night (Monday morning IST) as the Lakers romped to their 29th win this season.

Also Read | LeBron James Honours David Stern's Legacy In The NBA By Praising His Global Vision

Lakers extend winning streak against Detroit Pistons

Anthony Davis has hit the ground running ever since making the move to the Lakers. Against the Detroit Pistons, the Lakers seemed to have made up their minds of going one better than the Clippers. Thanks to the exploits of Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Alex Caruso, the Lakers registered a 106-99 win against the Detroit Pistons after the Knicks vs Clippers game.

However, Pistons' Derrick Rose also deserves a mention. The three-time NBA All-Star finished with 28 points off the bench, but the Lakers outscored the Pistons in Q1, Q2 and Q4 to emerge victorious. Interestingly, LeBron James also registered a triple-double against the Phoenix Suns in the Lakers' earlier encounter this year.

Also Read | LeBron James Turns 35: From Cavaliers To Lakers, Here Is A Look At 'King James' Legacy

Takes a village. #LakersWin@AntDavis23: 24 pts, 11 reb, 8 blk@KingJames: 21 pts, 14 reb, 11 ast@DwightHoward: 11 pts, 9 reb, 5 blk@JaValeMcGee: 9 pts, 6 blkhttps://t.co/AdcsxgbYPi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Scoring 60 Points For Lakers On Farewell Recalled As NBA's Moment Of 2010s

Anthony Davis (8 blocks) and JaVale McGee (6) are the 3rd pair of teammates in NBA history to finish with at least 6 blocks each (last was Dirk Nowitzki and Erick Dampier of Dallas in 2005). That’s not to mention Dwight Howard’s 5 swats. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 6, 2020

While the scoreline read 106-99, it was anything but a straightforward win for the Lakers. In fact, for a while, it seemed like the Lakers would fall to a team with a losing record for the first time in the NBA this season. Q4 ran a little wild for the Lakers, who blew a late 11-point lead late on. However, LeBron James' triple-double and Anthony Davis' 24-point display meant that the Lakers held on for the victory.

LeBron James' triple-double was the 90th of his career and also his ninth of the season. Alex Caruso came off the bench to net 13 points at the Staples Center with the Lakers finishing one blocked shot short of their franchise record. With the victory over the Detroit Pistons, LeBron James and co. have successfully gotten over the demons from their four-game slide in December. The Lakers' next game will see them face off against the New York Knicks at the Staples Center on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST).

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Records Inspiring Message For Lakers Fan's Cancer-stricken Mother