LeBron James Defends Klutch Sports And Rich Paul, Shades 'anonymous' Critics

As the NBA 2020 Draft approaches, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group conducted a televised sports da for Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey at the Southern California sports academy. While the events were being televised, Klutch clients like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Trae Young were in attendance. However, the event ended up being criticized, which revolved around Paul's athletes being given more exposure.

"These men are more than athletes, and I couldn't be more proud to work with them. The old narratives won't work. Keep believing in yourselves, it will happen for you."



Rich Paul and LeBron James speak out on Klutch Sports' Pro Day ðŸ—£ pic.twitter.com/5wFEhjw9eU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2020

LeBron James defends Klutch Sports and its anonymous critics

A story in three parts pic.twitter.com/XuL3ijhrFs — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) October 30, 2020

As per the New York Post's Marc Berman, some agents were not happy with how Klutch clients were getting more attention. However, some severe claims by anonymous agents spoke about James and Paul costing their clients millions of dollars. They even claimed that while in California it was illegal to be licenced to represent talent.

While Paul and James posted on Instagram, James' Instagram story paired with a Klutch Sports photo seemed to be a direct hint at the anonymous agents. "Anonymous these," James wrote, before adding a peanuts emoji. In response to Paul's Instagram post, James agreed that what he said were facts, and he should say it louder for the people in the back.

Klutch Sports worth

While there is no specific number available, Forbes reveals that Klutch Sports – now part of the United Talent Agency (UTA) – makes at least $32.6 million only from commissions. Per reports, Rich Paul has negotiaded more than $800 million as of 2019. Paul is said to have made a "dramatic" rise in the sports agent power list. The group represents stars like James, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, John Well, Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson.

