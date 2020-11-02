LeBron James Defends Klutch Sports And Rich Paul, Shades 'anonymous' Critics

Quick links:
As the NBA 2020 Draft approaches, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group conducted a televised sports da for Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey at the Southern California sports academy. While the events were being televised, Klutch clients like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Trae Young were in attendance. However, the event ended up being criticized, which revolved around Paul's athletes being given more exposure.
As per the New York Post's Marc Berman, some agents were not happy with how Klutch clients were getting more attention. However, some severe claims by anonymous agents spoke about James and Paul costing their clients millions of dollars. They even claimed that while in California it was illegal to be licenced to represent talent.
Anonymously United with Love!! I want to thank everyone for their support last night. It’s not often you see support like this for these young men coming into the league. This is much bigger than makes and misses! When black it’s discredited, it’s critiqued, narratives are driven. It’s a shock when the black athlete isn’t making the black agent work for free, or feel as if it’s a privilege to represent them but instead respect their practice and expertise. Why? When is the other way around, the athlete should be lucky to have the agent and every move is genius. Why? Discouragement has killed more people than guns, but it won’t work here. These men are more than athletes, and I couldn’t be more proud to work with them . The old narratives won’t work. Young kids, this picture is what kicking discouragements ass looks like! Keep believing in yourselves, it will happen for you! #tmcðŸ #BuiltDifferent #Klutch
While Paul and James posted on Instagram, James' Instagram story paired with a Klutch Sports photo seemed to be a direct hint at the anonymous agents. "Anonymous these," James wrote, before adding a peanuts emoji. In response to Paul's Instagram post, James agreed that what he said were facts, and he should say it louder for the people in the back.
While there is no specific number available, Forbes reveals that Klutch Sports – now part of the United Talent Agency (UTA) – makes at least $32.6 million only from commissions. Per reports, Rich Paul has negotiaded more than $800 million as of 2019. Paul is said to have made a "dramatic" rise in the sports agent power list. The group represents stars like James, Anthony Davis, Trae Young, John Well, Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson.
