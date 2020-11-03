LeBron James, Steph Curry, Megan Rapinoe And Others Who Raised Their Voices Against Trump

US President Donald Trump has never shied away from a war of words ever since assuming the presidency in 2016, and a host of sports stars and coaches have challenged his leadership during his tenure. The US Election 2020 has added further twists with anti-racism protests further growing the discord between the US President and some of the country's biggest athletes. Here's a look at some of the biggest US sports stars who have criticised Donald Trump and used their platform to raise their voice against his government.

US Election 2020: Sports stars who engaged in a war of words with Donald Trump

LeBron James

The Lakers star is perhaps the most high-profile sporting star to have engaged in battle with Donald Trump. LeBron has been at the forefront of the NBA's stand against racism and the pair have constantly taken potshots at each other over the years.

The first major instance occurred in 2017 after LeBron James, along with several NBA stars took aim at the US President for his response that neglected the violence initiated by white supremacists. James went one further by refusing to stay at the Trump SoHo during a road trip to New York.

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors lifted the 2016-17 NBA title and keeping in line with tradition were invited to the White House by Donald Trump. While many have visited the White House since Trump took charge, more than half of the Warriors roster opted against the trip after Steph Curry decided to stay back. The US President subsequently rescinded his invite, which led to LeBron James famously calling Trump a 'bum'. Steph Curry's boycott fueled the fire for the Philadelphia Eagles, who called of their visit a year later.

The Philadelphia Eagles Football Team was invited to the White House. Unfortunately, only a small number of players decided to come, and we canceled the event. Staying in the Locker Room for the playing of our National Anthem is as disrespectful to our country as kneeling. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Megan Rapinoe

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe drew the ire of the US President ahead of the 2019 Women's World Cup when she claimed she would reject a White House invite if they lifted the trophy. Trump had blasted her for talking before winning but was left smarting as Rapinoe lifted the coveted trophy, along with the World Cup Golden Boot. The USWNT star, also an LGBTQ activist, also knelt during the national anthem to express her support for Colin Kaepernick's protest against police brutality.

Doc Rivers and Steve Kerr

NBA champion coaches Steve Kerr and Doc Rivers sensationally requested the American people to vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump. Appearing in an advertisement for The Lincoln Project, the duo claimed that a vote for the incumbent US President was a vote against the very ideals America was founded on. The duo echoed that democracy itself is at stake and asked the people to take a long hard look in the mirror and decide on it.

NFL

While Colin Kaepernick's protest started before Donald Trump assumed office, it did not stop him from taking shots at the former San Francisco 49ers star. During a rally, the president used expletives and suggested that the audience would love if an NFL owner threw the national anthem protestors out of the stadium. In response to his comments, more than 204 players decided to sit or kneel during the national anthem, giving further impetus to Kaepernick's stand against police brutality.

(Image Courtesy: Megan Rapinoe, LeBron James, Steph Curry Instagram)