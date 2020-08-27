LeBron James Facilitating Multi-million-dollar Effort To Recruit Poll Workers For Election

Earlier this week, the LeBron James voting initiative, 'More Than a Vote', made headlines for all the right reasons. Three-time NBA champion LeBron James is reportedly playing a major role in spearheading a multi-million-dollar effort to recruit poll workers in African-American electoral districts ahead of the general elections later this year. James is set to combat voter suppression and facilitate in creating the mega-money initiative, More Than a Vote, to increase the number of poll workers in vulnerable communities.

LeBron James voting initiative: NBA superstar to fight voter suppression with 'More Than a Vote' initiative

According to reports from The New York Times, LeBron James' More Than a Vote initiative is primarily expected to focus on hiring poll workers through a paid advertising campaign. The initiative is also set to include a corporate partnership program that would encourage employees to volunteer in areas where voters are suppressed. The Lakers star is wading further into social issues with his voting rights organisation amid showing support for the Black Lives Matter campaign. It is reported that the multi-million-dollar initiative will fortify the number of poll workers in vulnerable African-American communities.

The recruited youngsters will serve at polling locations at African-American communities in states including Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida and Ohio. Along with LeBron James, a number of American athletes have taken up a role in the More Than a Vote initiative. Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damien Lillard and NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and DeAndre Hopkins are also among the athletes that are founding members of the organization.

In an open letter, the group wrote, "We are a coalition of African-American athletes who have come together amid the protests fueled by the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police and are focused on systemic, targetted voter suppression in our community and have a specific mission: educate, energize and protect African-American voters." The general elections are scheduled to take place in November later this year. The voting in vulnerable areas has been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic amid health concerns for the poll workers.

LeBron James net worth a big boost in facilitating initiative

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the LeBron James net worth is an estimate $480 million. James' net worth is boosted through his NBA career, having played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and now the LA Lakers. It is reported that James earns a reported $100 million per year ($40 million in salary from the NBA and roughly $55 million through endorsements).

