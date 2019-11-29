LeBron James Shows His Class Yet Again, Gifts Young Lakers Fan His Game-worn Shoes

LeBron James once again made a kid’s day by gifting him his game-worn sneakers after the LA Lakers’ ninth straight win. James also became the fourth player in NBA history to reach the career-milestone of 33,000 points. The shoes were the LeBron Nike 17s which retail at ₹16, 995. The LA Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 114-110 while James finished the game with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists.

Also read | Lebron James shares hilarious Thanksgiving tweet, expresses love for his family

.@kingjames tried to give his sleeve and wristband to this young fan but they were intercepted by adults.



Bron gave him his game-worn shoes instead 🙏 @NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/Eb2qsgbr2L — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) November 28, 2019

Also read | LeBron James thanks ‘07 Spurs defence for helping him sharpen shooting skills

NBA 2019-20 news: LeBron James makes a kid's day by gifting him game-worn shoes

LeBron gave his game sneakers to this kid who was so excited that he was sobbing. pic.twitter.com/kqVepENvrG — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 28, 2019

Also read | NBA: How were Anthony Davis, LeBron James and others welcomed by former fans?

LeBron James on giving his shoes to an appreciative kid pic.twitter.com/NHwEjc8Brp — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 28, 2019

LeBron James leads the NBA with a career-best 11.0 assists per game. LeBron is averaging 25.6 points per game and another 28.2 points created by his assists.



7pm/et: BKN / BOS

9:30pm/et: LAL / NOP



ESPN Tune-In Tidbits: https://t.co/O02ahmJUzH pic.twitter.com/WTOlknYLU2 — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 27, 2019

At first, James tried to give the kid his sleeve and wristband. However, he ended up giving him his shoes as the crowd interjected. In an interview, later on, James was asked about his generous gesture towards the kid. James admitted that he did not think it was a big deal. He would always prefer giving the shoes to a kid as they would cherish them. If he handed them over to an adult, they would only sell them online in an auction. James is currently averaging at 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and career-high 11 assists.

Also read | LeBron James left grimacing after scary knee-to-knee collision with Josh Hart