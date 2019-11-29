The Debate
LeBron James Shows His Class Yet Again, Gifts Young Lakers Fan His Game-worn Shoes

Basketball News

NBA news: LeBron James gifted a young fan his game-worn shoes after playing against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Smoothie King Center.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

LeBron James once again made a kid’s day by gifting him his game-worn sneakers after the LA Lakers’ ninth straight win. James also became the fourth player in NBA history to reach the career-milestone of 33,000 points. The shoes were the LeBron Nike 17s which retail at ₹16, 995. The LA Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 114-110 while James finished the game with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists.

Also read | Lebron James shares hilarious Thanksgiving tweet, expresses love for his family

Also read | LeBron James thanks ‘07 Spurs defence for helping him sharpen shooting skills 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LeBron James makes a kid's day by gifting him game-worn shoes

Also read | NBA: How were Anthony Davis, LeBron James and others welcomed by former fans? 

At first, James tried to give the kid his sleeve and wristband. However, he ended up giving him his shoes as the crowd interjected. In an interview, later on, James was asked about his generous gesture towards the kid. James admitted that he did not think it was a big deal. He would always prefer giving the shoes to a kid as they would cherish them. If he handed them over to an adult, they would only sell them online in an auction. James is currently averaging at 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and career-high 11 assists.

Also read | LeBron James left grimacing after scary knee-to-knee collision with Josh Hart

Published:
