LeBron James Backs Anthony Davis For DPOTY With A Motivational Post On Twitter

LeBron James agrees that LA Lakers teammate Anthony Davis should be the Defensive Player of the Year. On their official podcast, Los Angeles Lakers outlined Anthony Davis as the Defensive Player of the Year. LeBron James retweeted the tweet and stated that he does not find any lie there. He adds that not only is Anthony Davis an 'animal' on that side of the court, but also brilliant on the other side. He ends the tweet with the hashtag ADDPOY.

NBA: LeBron James backs Anthony Davis for DPOTY on Twitter

No one lie told here! Simply a animal on that end of the floor! Oh and guess he’s not so bad on the other end too! Ha! #ADDPOY https://t.co/GBA9jon6tC — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 29, 2019

"Simply put, he is your Defensive Player of the Year so far."@LakersReporter outlines Anthony Davis' early DPOY candidacy on the Official Lakers Podcast.



🎧: https://t.co/ibWEY5meaL pic.twitter.com/xZDA5k3ZYU — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 29, 2019

The podcast talks about Davis' stats as well as his gameplay. Anthony Davis currently has 2.8 blocks per game, which is the highest in the league. He also has 1.6 steals per game. They mention Davis in Q4, where his defensive play has been crucial for the LA Lakers to bag the win. Davis' ability to defend key players towards the end of the game is crucial, as it allows the remaining defenders to block other players. In an interview, Davis admitted that he wants to win the DPOY award. Davis is also currently leading the team's offence with an average of 26.1 points, 9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. James follows with an average of 25.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and career-high 11 assists. Davis scored his season-high 41 points against his former team New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, while James became the fourth person in NBA history to complete 33,000 career points. Davis scored 26 points against the Washington Wizards on Friday night, while James added 23 points.

