LeBron James' BBZ Ensemble Represents His Three Kids - Bronny, Bryce And Zhuri

LeBron James' pre-game outfits have always been a topic of discussion, ranging from a bare-chested Miami-style ensemble to countless social message t-shirts and caps at the NBA bubble. This week, the Los Angeles Lakers shared a photo of James arriving for their game against the Houston Rockets wearing a sweatshirt, shorts and crocs. The crocs were bright and multicoloured, while the sweatshirt featured animated Disney-themed characters.

LeBron James BBZ themed clothes inspired by his kids

"BBZ," read the Lakers' status alongside the picture of LeBron James. While the letters are not visible on the sweatshirt, they represent his three children – Bronny James, Bryce James and Zhuri James. Quite different to what James' usually opts for, the quirky and bright outfit has been worn by the Lakers icon before. In 2016, LeBron James wore LeBron Soldier 10s during Game 5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors NBA Finals. The Cavaliers were down 3-1 before James wore the BBZ-inspired outfit and dropped 41 points. The Cavaliers went on the win the series 3-4, bagging their first-ever NBA championship. Now, every one of James' new sneaker line has a special BBZ message.

LeBron James kids – Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri

LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, has decided to follow in his father's footsteps by playing basketball. The 15-year-old plays for the Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles and won the CIF Southern Section Division Championship in February. James often posts about his son's achievements on social media, even attending his games. He also streams games on Twitch, and recently joined the FaZe Clan – an esports company. In June, Bronny was No. 24 on ESPN's 2023 Draft Rankings.

James' second son, Bryce Maximus James, 13, also attends the Sierra Canyon School. Like Bronny, Bryce also plays basketball, along with soccer. Bryce went viral for a bit for his TikTok videos which have also featured James attempting some TikTok dances. James' youngest child, Zhuri, was born in 2014. On January 1, she started a YouTube channel called All Things Zhuri, which often features her family while she cooks simple meals and does other activities. She reportedly attends Crossroads School in LA.

Lakers playoffs: LeBron James and co level series

LeBron James is currently at the NBA bubble with the Lakers, playing playoffs Round 2 vs the Houston Rockets. After their 112-97 loss during the Game 1, the Lakers bounced back with a 117-109 victory. James scored 28 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists during the game, passing Ray Allen on the playoffs all-time three-pointer list. The next game is scheduled for Tuesday, September 8, 9:00 pm EST (Wednesday, September 9, 6:30 am IST).

(Image credits: LA Lakers Twitter)