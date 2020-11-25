Steph Curry Says LeBron James, Lakers' 2020 NBA Finals Exploits Were 'hard To Watch'

Two years ago, the Golden State Warriors were the NBA's dynasty, up for a three-peat at the end of the 2018-19 season. However, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant suffered major injuries, preventing them from completing the finals. Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 campaign, while Steph Curry was out after a hand injury. Golden State found itself at the bottom of the table, missing the finals for the first time in five years.

Also read | Steph Curry can have Tom Brady-like impact at Warriors, says president Bob Myers

Steph Curry reveals how difficult it was to watch the NBA Finals 2020

During a recent interview, Curry spoke about the NBA Finals this year and how it pained him to be resigned to a spectator. Curry admitted that it was "hard to watch" the finals, where the LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat to win their 17th NBA championship.

“It was hard to watch, but I did," Curry said on the Callaway Gold Podcast, adding that the reason involved a little bit of everything. "It’s me missing the game and just being a fan of the game and just wanting to watch good basketball." He further spoke about the nostalgia, as even though their "backdrop in Orlando" was not the same, they were still the NBA finals.

Also read | Steph Curry's ripped body photo shared online before 2020-21 NBA season begins

While the Warriors were expected to make a comeback with a full roster this upcoming season, Klay Thompson suffered an Achilles injury, which will, unfortunately, sideline him for another season.

Also read | Lakers champions: Number or LeBron James rings after the NBA Finals 2020

Klay Thompson injury situation

Steph Curry describing how he felt after hearing the injury news about Klay.



Prayers up for Klay's recovery. 🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/ulhs4E8y3e — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 24, 2020

Despite the unfortunate injury, the Curry has spoken about the Warriors being back. While speaking to Marc J Speaks of The Undefeated on Monday, the Warriors icon spoke about Thompson, visibly emotional about his injury. Curry spoke about the tragic injury which occurred right after Thompson had completed rehabilitation and was ready to return to the court. The 32-year-old teared up, speaking about how Thompson was the league's best two-way guard.

Also read | Steph Curry brought to TEARS after GSW teammate Klay Thompson injury

However, the Warriors will be returning with an aim of making the playoffs (and more) this season. Due to their disastrous 2019-20 season, the Warriors landed the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, with which they selected James Wiseman. The 19-year-old is likely to complement Curry, helping the team put up a consistent performance.

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to begin from December 22, while the NBA Camp will begin from December 1.

(Image credits: AP, LeBron James Instagram)