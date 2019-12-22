LeBron James Issues Powerful Message In Epic 'Humble Beginnings' Nike Commercial

LA Lakers star LeBron James has always asserted that his life story makes him inspired to do well on and off the court. James has heavily used his "humble" beginnings as an ordinary kid from Akron, Ohio as a marketing tactic since his return to Cleveland in 2014. LeBron wants to be the model athlete, an inspiration that young kids look up to and has done that with helping those in his backyard, especially with the opening of the I Promise School, a journey that was documented in the latest Nike commercial, which was released on Thursday.

LeBron James' humble beginnings: Nike release new video

On their official YouTube channel, Nike posted a video about LeBron James and his I Promise School. Nike and LeBron have had a fruitful partnership since James broke onto the scene, helping Nike make a profitable and robust product line. A montage of LeBron James’ “humble beginnings” shows how the Lakers star’s career has panned out and he thanked Nike for their support through these 17 years.

LeBron James humble beginnings: Spreading joy through the I Promise School

While LeBron James still continues to reign supreme for the Lakers, there’s no secret that the legend is nearing the end of a remarkable career. He has focused on giving something back to society, especially with the opening of the I Promise School. The LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron City Schools' I Promise School is more than just a place for elementary age students to get an education. There is a food pantry to help families in need and transportation services are available to make sure students get to school. According to the New York Times, 90 per cent of the school’s 240 third and fourth-grade students “met or exceeded” expectations in mathematics and reading, which is a rate higher than in the Akron City Schools District.

LeBron James' humble beginnings with Nike

Nike signed a contract with LeBron James a few months prior to the 2003 NBA draft, which saw James picked up by his home side Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron signed a lifetime contract with Nike in 2015, which is likely to pay him over $1 billion by the time he's 64. The Boy from Akron is living the American Dream and we are all witnesses.

