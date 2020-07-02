LeBron James, Anthony Davis And Rest Of The Lakers Train Together Ahead Of NBA Restart

Los Angeles Lakers' star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis were seen working out together before NBA teams get ready to travel to Orlando for the NBA restart. The NBA 2019-20 season will be resumed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Lakers will resume their season on July 30 against Kawhi Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers.

LeBron James training before NBA restart

With less than a month remaining for the league to resume the season, the Lakers were seen practising together at the gym. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso, Kyle Kuzma and recently-signed JR Smith were seen training together at the Lakers facility. James was previously shot while working out with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons during a private Kultch Sports group practice session. There were also reports of James practising with his teammates at his home. However, he was asked to practice at the Lakers facility due to the various NBA rules regarding COVID-19 prevention. Reports state that James wanted to practice at home as there were fewer restrictions placed on the team's actions.

Lakers player's at training together before the NBA restart amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Los Angeles Lakers were leading the Western Conference with a 49-14 win-loss record before the season was suspended on March 11. Along with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Lakers are one of the favourites to win the championship this year. LeBron James was averaging 25.7 points and career-high 10.6 assists per game while Anthony Davis was scoring 26.7 points per game. James is also in contention for the NBA MVP along with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Lakers recently signed veteran JR Smith, who last played in the NBA in November before being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Smith's signing garnered mixed reactions from fans, reports state that the 34-year-old's experience with James could give the Lakers an edge over other teams in the run-in. James and Smith played together with the Cavaliers and even won the 2016 NBA championship.

Lakers' schedule for the seeding games from July 30 at Orlando

