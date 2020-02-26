LeBron James Apparently Puts Request To Not Be Filmed During Kobe Bryant Memorial: Report

On February 24, the Staples Center hosted a public memorial service to honour the tragic deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Various NBA stars and celebrities attended the event, expressing their grief over Kobe Bryant’s death. Vanessa Bryant, NBA legend Michael Jordan and White Mamba Diana Taurasi were among many who spoke about the Lakers legend. However, Lakers star LeBron James was not seeing during the Kobe Bryant memorial, which was broadcasted and streamed live.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant daughter Natalia Bryant's 'suicide' video online turns out to be fake: Report

Kobe Bryant memorial: LeBron James requested to not be filmed during the Kobe Bryant memorial

After fans asked ‘was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial?’, recent reports revealed that while LeBron James attended the ceremony, he apparently requested for not to be filmed. Since fans were expecting LeBron James to speak at the Kobe Bryant memorial, his absence made people reach out on social media sites. LeBron James is yet to comment and confirm not being filmed at the memorial.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Dwight Howard honours Kobe Bryant during 2020 Slam Dunk Contest

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe Bryant memorial replay

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Bill Russell, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Phil Jackson, Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol and Steve Nash and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver were some of the other big names who attended the ceremony. Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal delivered heartfelt speeches on Kobe Bryant, sharing some of their special moments with the Lakers legend.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Steve Kerr gives insight on NBA legend's life before tragic death

Was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial? LeBron posted on Instagram and Twitter ahead of the memorial

2/24 ♾💜💛 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 24, 2020

Though LeBron James was not personally seen at the Kobe Bryant memorial, he paid his respects to him via social media. On Twitter, he wrote '2/24' and added a purple and yellow heart. On his Instagram, he posted a photo consisting of the same symbols while adding a caption that said 'Mamba Forever'.

Also read | Was LeBron James at the Kobe Bryant memorial? Fans curious about James not being filmed