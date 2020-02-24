Natalia Bryant's 'suicide' Video Circulated Online Turns Out To Be Fake

Recently, a fake video of Kobe Bryant’s eldest daughter Natalia Bryant dying after committing suicide was circulated online. Previously, a hoax video of Vanessa Bryant’s suicide was circulated on the internet. The video report claimed that Vanessa Bryant had filmed her death after suffering from a depression attack after Kobe Bryant’s death. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives during a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Kobe Bryant daughter: A video about Natalia Bryant’s fake suicide was circulated online

The video report was made to look like a report from the British Broadcasting Corporation. The video was widely circulated on the internet but had no connection to BBC. The video starts with a ‘RIP Natalia Bryant’ edit and later cut to a news anchor who spoke about fans still being in shock. The news anchor is cut mid-sentence as the video goes back to Natalia Bryant's photo. Vanessa Bryant’s hoax video was also made in a similar fashion.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Natalia Bryant was reportedly rushed to the hospital after hearing about Kobe and Gianna

According to some sources, Natalia Bryant had to be taken to the hospital after hearing about her father and sister Gianna passing away. Natalia Bryant is an asthma patient and apparently could not stop hyperventilating. However, the news had not been confirmed yet. Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant was yet to make a comment when the news was reported.

Kobe Bryant daughter: Natalia Bryant turned 17 a week ago

Natalia Bryant is Kobe Bryant's eldest 17-year-old daughter and was born in 2003. She is currently enrolled at the Sage Hill High School in Los Angeles, California. While her younger sister Gianna played basketball, Natalia Bryant plays basketball.

