LeBron James Asked To Take COVID-19 Shot By Veteran US Surgeon To Encourage People

The NBA has been one the USA's most active leagues when considering COVID-19 efforts. Players and the organization have worked towards helping people, raising money and donating in various ways. This includes Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James – who is considered the face of the league by many. This time, US Surgeon General Dr Jerome Adams directly addressed James, asking the Lakers icon to take a COVID-19 shot.

US Surgeon General Dr Jerome Adams asks LeBron James to take a COVID-19 vaccine shot

During an interview, Dr Adams spoke about turning to James for amping up the confidence in people and encourage them to get vaccinated. “LeBron James, I know you’ve been a big supporter of masks. I want to know when you’re going to take the shot," he said while speaking to KTLA 5 Morning News.

"Not the basketball shot, but the COVID shot," the surgeon general added. He explained how he did it because it was safe, and they want to ensure "people understand this is how we end the pandemic". Adams was reportedly in Ohio during the weekend, where people asked when James – an Akron native – would be getting vaccinated.

“I think that’s how we promote confidence, and we want people to lead by example,” Adams explained.

Dr. Jerome Adams, our @Surgeon_General just issued a challenge to @KingJames on the @KTLAMorningNews to "take the shot" to encourage others to get vaccinated when they have the chance. What do you say Lebron? — Frank Buckley (@FrankBuckleyTV) December 21, 2020

Fans seemed to dislike his comment, stating that James can make his own choice. "I urge the Surgeon General to keep LeBron’s name out his mouth," one fan wrote. While certain people agreed with Adams, most asked everyone to respect James' wishes.

Fans react to US surgeon asking LeBron James to take a COVID-19 vaccine

I urge the Surgeon General to keep LeBron’s name out his mouth! — Ondrea Lady Of The Haus (@HausOfVirgo) December 21, 2020

I urge him to take that vaccine 💉 instead of asking King James — Nicole Woods (@NicoleW05038236) December 22, 2020

Good question. Everyone should make their own decision. Influential or not. — Coco (@sophieaah) December 21, 2020

Leading by example is standing by your convictions. If Lebron has some concerns it's within his right to pass. — David - 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@DFM2099) December 21, 2020

Why is the guy who spread misinformation and allowed Trump to steamroll the Covid crisis, solely to benefit himself calling for anyone to be a leader and role-model - Cowards should have no voice. — Papi B Dubs (Live Music & Event Producer) (@Papi_B_Dubs) December 21, 2020

Number of COVID-19 cases in US

As of now, the USA has surpassed 18 million COVID-19 cases. Reports add that with numbers increasing, hundred thousand cases are being added. According to reports, hot spots are coming and going in the country, which around 120,000 to 270,000 cases being recorded daily.

When is the NBA season opener?

Like last season, the NBA 2020-21 season will open with a Lakers-LA Clippers matchup. While the Lakers won the 2020 title, the Clippers were called out for their disappointing postseason exit. The game is scheduled on December 22, 10:00 PM EST (December 23, 8:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)