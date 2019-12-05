LeBron James is The Best NBA Player In The World, Reveals high School Rival Lenny Cook

Lakers star LeBron James' old high school rival Lenny Cooke revealed why James is the best. Before King James was a three-time NBA champion, he used to play for St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School in his hometown Akron in Ohio. He gained popularity and attention when he played the ABCD Camp at Farleigh Dickinson High School in Teaneck, New Jersey where he played against Cooke. Cooke is currently playing at the ABA League for the Camden Monarchs. Some fans also considered him better than James, Amare Stoudemire and Carmelo Anthony. Various NBA and college teams were interested in him. During his junior year, Cooke averaged at 25 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Also read | Lakers vs Jazz highlights: LeBron James' controversy overshadows Lakers' 121-96 win

However, many reports think Cooke's life was changed when James stole the ball from him during a game and won the game with a quick dunk while Cooke's team was in lead. James was later featured on the cover of a popular magazine with the title 'The Chosen One'. Cooke then went undrafted in the 2002 NBA Draft and ended up playing for the Shanghai Dongfang Sharks. In 2016, Cooke partnered with fellow high school basketball colleague Schea Cotton at Microsoft. He shared his journey through panels and stated that he is more than basketball and wants to inspire kids and travel.

In 2019, Cooke is now playing power forward for the Monarchs, who are an expansion ABA team. Cooke spoke about his decision to join the team in a recent ESPN interview.

Also read | NBA: Luka Doncic outscores LeBron James as Mavericks end Lakers' winning run

NBA: LA Lakers' LeBron James old high school rival Lenny Cooke revealed why James is the best

In a recent podcast, Cooke revealed that he has done nothing but love LeBron James since the past. Cooke states that James is playing the best basketball for 17 years, and is certainly one of the greatest players to ever play basketball. He further added that it takes a lot for him to say what he said and that he respects the game. He respects James' dedication and complimented James on completing 33,000 points. Cooke also revealed that he will break the all-time leading record as well, and win more championships. Cooke last scored 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Monarch's last win against the Harlem Underdogs. Meanwhile, LeBron James is averaging at 25.4 points, 7 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists.

Also read | LeBron James' influence over Lakers has annoyed NBA players and agents, claim reports

Also read | Carmelo Anthony never asked LeBron James for a spot in Lakers squad