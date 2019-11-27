LeBron James Cannot Contain Emotional Outpour As Son Makes High School Debut

LeBron James has been taking the NBA by storm this season. But there's another basketballer in the James family we could see in the NBA in the future. We're talking about LeBron James' 15-year-old son, Bronny James.

LeBron James' son makes high school debut

Bronny James took to the court during the first game of James' freshman season at Sierra Canyon against San Diego's Montgomery High School. Bronny James has already acquired a reputation as being one of the top prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. In the game against Montgomery, LeBron James Jr. helped his school to a 91-44 win last weekend. He also featured in his school's next game against Saint Augustine to lead his team to a 75-54 win just one day after the win over Montgomery. Interestingly, Bronny James scored his first dunk in the win against Saint Augustine.

LeBron James then took to Instagram to share the proud moment with his followers. The Lakers star posted an image of LeBron James Jr. with a long caption stating that his brother and sister were in support of Bronny James during his high school debut and that the photo is a "surreal/crazy" indication of the whole thing being bigger than basketball. If all goes well for Bronny James, he could very well be the heir to the throne of LeBron James. After all, he does have one of the greatest players to grace the NBA as his mentor. However, Bronny James isn't the only offspring of an NBA star studying at Montgomery High School. Dwyane Wade's son Zaire Wade is also enrolled at the San Diego high school.

