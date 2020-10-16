Last Updated:

LeBron James Talking To Larry O’Brien Trophy Goes Viral, Makes 'cheating' Claims: Watch

In a small clip included in JaVale McGee's YouTube channel video after the Lakers won the title, LeBron James was seen talking to the championship trophy.

Before playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their first NBA title in 2016. However, James and the Cavaliers lost two back-to-back finals to the Golden State Warriors. In 2018, James joined the Lakers. While his first season with the Lakers did not result in a playoffs run, James was determined to win the 2019-20 title. James kept his promise, leading LA to their first NBA title since 2010. 

LeBron James Larry O’Brien trophy video

As James was reunited with the NBA trophy after years, the 35-year-old NBA icon caught speaking to the trophy. In a video uploaded by teammate JaVale McGee on his YouTube channel, James is seen speaking to the trophy, accusing it of cheating on him. "I can’t believe you cheated on me for the last four was years. What is wrong with you?" James is heard saying, before he tells the trophy he'll take it back home when the "lights come off". 

Fans react to LeBron James Larry O'Brien trophy video

James' video received mixed reactions on Twitter. While fans were happy about another Lakers title, some compared James to Michael Jordan, and even late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. "I mean he ain’t wrong tho," one fan wrote, referring to all the times James lost in the finals after 2016. Most fans replied with GIFs or memes, making fun of the way James chose to talk to the trophy. 

On October 11 (October 12 IST), James and the Lakers clinched a 106-93 Game 6 victory against the Heat. Their 2019-20 NBA title was dedicated to late franchise legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who both lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26. "It means a lot to represent this franchise,” James said, who also won his fourth NBA Finals MVP in the process. James won his fourth NBA title and finals MVP award, becoming the first player to win the finals MVP award for three different teams. 

