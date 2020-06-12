'LeBron James Hypocrite' Claims Gather Pace On Twitter After HK Activist Blasts NBA Star

Amid widespread protests against racial injustice and police brutality, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been one of the key vocal figures in support of the protests. The Lakers star has used his social media platform to bring attention to the peaceful protests across the United States and has been frequently advocating for the rights of Afro-Americans. While his outspoken nature has been supported by many activists and the general population, Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has labelled the 'LeBron James hypocrite' mark on the NBA star and his tweet criticising LeBron is quickly gaining the attention of the masses.

LeBron James hypocrite? Joshua Wong believes so

Joshua Wong, a 23-year-old student activist from Hong Kong, has been at the forefront of protests in his native country since 2014. In his recent tweet, Joshua Wong shed light on LeBron James' comments about the Hong Kong protests in 2019 where the latter chose to remain silent on the 2019 mass protests in Hong Kong against Mainland China. Wong calls LeBron James a 'hypocrite' and claimed that the Lakers star "only talks loud in the United States."

Defending democracy is vital, but @KingJames only talks loud in the US. On China, not only is he silent, he actively shuts others up. He called @dmorey "misinformed" and "not really educated" for supporting #HongKong. All he cares about is money, not human rights. Hypocritical. https://t.co/vxVMWIjsjY — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) June 11, 2020

LeBron James hypocrite? 2019 NBA-China controversy

At the start of the 2019/20 NBA season, Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey stirred a major controversy when he tweeted his support for the protests in Hong Kong against Mainland China. Morey's statement resulted in a major backlash from China, which is also one of the NBA's biggest markets outside of the United States. The Chinese government reacted by cancelling the broadcast of all NBA games featuring the Rockets, who are one of most beloved teams in China. The China NBA relationship has since been rocky, although things cooled down after the initial blowup.

Daryl Morey's comments came about the time NBA teams toured the country as a part of the 2019 NBA China exhibition games. One of the teams in the Asian country was the Lakers. When asked to comment on the situation, LeBron James opted to stay silent on the protests, instead, he criticised Daryl Morey for his 'misinformed' comments.

Subsequently, LeBron James took to Twitter to further lament Morey claiming one tweet or comment can cause a lot of harm to others. "I think when we talk about the political side, it was a very delicate situation, a very sensitive situation,” LeBron James told ESPN. “And for me personally, you guys know that when I speak about something, I speak about something I’m very knowledgeable about, something I’m very passionate about." The 35-year-old drew himself away from the hot topic by stating he was "not informed enough" to speak up on the Hong Kong protests.

My team and this league just went through a difficult week. I think people need to understand what a tweet or statement can do to others. And I believe nobody stopped and considered what would happen. Could have waited a week to send it. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

While LeBron James did explain himself on multiple occasions, as it seems Joshua Wong and other activists in Hong Kong still hold a grudge against the NBA star.

LeBron James hypocrite? A snippet from 2019

Hong Kong protestors burn LeBron James Jerseys.



Never side with the communists. Never! pic.twitter.com/cayGvE1dDT — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) October 15, 2019

