LeBron James Wants To Be Known For The Way He 'approached Life As An African American Man'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is teaming up with a group of black athletes and celebrities to start a new voting rights group which will focus on protecting African-American voting rights amid the ongoing protests against racial injustice which began after George Floyd's death on May 25. James' voting rights group will aim to do so before the approaching presidential election. The group is called More Than a Vote, and will also ty and encourage African-Americans to register and cast a vote in November.

LeBron James wants to be remembered for the way he 'approached life as an African American man'

During his interview with the New York Times, James stated that he is inspired by Muhammad Ali, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson – everyone who 'stood when the times were even way worse than they are today'. James expressed that he hopes one day people will recognise him not only for the way he approached the game of basketball, but also for the way he approached his life as an African-American man. The article further adds that James' initiative does reflect back on an older generation of famous athletes who took a stand about racism and the Vietnam war without worrying about whom it might offend.

James explained that with the current situation in the US, people are finally starting to listen to them, and they might actually have a 'foot in the door'. He added that the length of the step will be determined by them, and he feels this is the time for them to 'finally make a difference'. Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Jalen Rose, Udonis Haslem, NFL running back Alvin Kamara and Kevin Hart are others who will team up with James.

The three-time NBA champion also added that he will use his 'high-profile platform on social media to work against voters who are suppressed' and work towards narrowing down any attempts to restrict racial minorities. He added that while they want everyone to vote, they will also be providing tutorials and give a background on how to vote and how 'the other side' might try and stop it.

During an interview, Diggins-Smith stated that he was 'sick of seeing unarmed black men killed by the police'. Kyle Lierman, the CEO of non-profit organisation 'When We All Vote', also tweeted about James' announcement. He stated that it was 'big news' that someone like James had joined the 'fight against voter suppression & to get folks registered & out to vote'. Fair Fight, an organisation that works on advocating fair elections, also shared James' news. They added that they are looking forward to working with James and other professional athletes who are a part of this fight to 'protect the right to vote for black voters across the country'.

Trae Young stated that he wanted to be a 'role model' for his generation. He added that if people see him going out and voting and talking, the next 21-year-old might do the same. James and Maverick Carter, who is also a part of the group, will be sponsoring the initial funding of their group. James further explained that there are many people who want change in the community but need to put in work and have the mindset to bring out actual change. James also added that they will 'see' if they can 'help a candidate here and there'.