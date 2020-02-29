Zion Williamson Becomes First Teenager To Record 20+ Points In 10 Straight Games

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft - Zion Williamson - missed the majority of the first half of the season with an injury. But ever since his return, the New Orleans Pelicans rookie has been one of the league's most consistent players. On Friday night (Saturday IST), Zion Williamson etched his name in NBA history books by becoming the first teenager to score 20 or more points in 10 straight games.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Stats: Leaves Alen Smailagic On The Floor With Cheeky Jab Step

Cavaliers vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson stats

Zion Williamson tonight:



24 Points

3 Rebounds

2 Steals



69% FG% (11-16)

100% FT% (2-2)



•12th game with 20+ PTs this season.

•10th consecutive game with 20+ PTs this season.

•2nd game with multiple steals this season.



First teenager to score 20+ PTs in 10 consecutive games🔥 pic.twitter.com/j2Z1P1BYE3 — NBA Stats (@DailyNBAStats) February 29, 2020

Playing from the first minute against Cleveland Cavaliers, Zion Williamson was in hot form as Pelicans cruised to a 43-25 lead in Q1. The home side did not relinquish the lead and ended up comfortably winning by a 116-104 margin. Zion Williamson finished the game with 24 points. He also added three rebounds and a couple of assists.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Breaks Rim With DEADLY Dunk During NBA Rising Stars Challenge; Watch Video

Zion Williamson records

With 20 or more points in 10 straight games, Williamson overtook Carmelo Anthony, who held the previous record at nine games. Astonishingly, he is also just the fourth rookie in NBA history to have a 10-game streak with 20 points, joining Donovan Mitchell, Joel Embiid and Blake Griffin. If you are wondering how old is Zion Williamson, then let us tell you that he's just 19. As it appears, Williamson looks set to take the NBA by storm.

Having played only 14 games so far, Zion Williamson is averaging 25.5 points and 6.8 rebounds. He has so far failed to breach the 20-point mark only twice.

Zion Williamson's return from injury coincided with an upturn of form for the Pelicans. They have now won six of their last eight games. New Orleans are firmly in contention for a playoffs berth as they battle with Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers for the highly coveted eighth spot in the Western Conference.

With a 26-33 (win-loss) record, Pelicans are currently placed ninth in the West. They will be hosting Western Conference leaders LA Lakers next on Sunday night (Monday IST).

Also Read | Zion Williamson Stats: Is Playing Tonight In The Pelicans Vs Lakers Game?

Cavaliers vs Pelicans highlights

Also Read | Zion Williamson Stats: Admits Being ‘zoned Out’ While Meeting Ex-US President Barack Obama