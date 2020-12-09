LeBron James Could Not Believe How Clippers Choked In Playoffs, Mocks Team's Trash-talking

For the majority of the NBA 2019-20 season, the LA Clippers spoke about winning the NBA title. They were known for talking trash the entire time but ultimately failed to deliver, suffering a disappointing elimination. They blew their 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets, failing to even make it to the Western Conference Finals. Like most others, NBA icon LeBron James was waiting for a Clippers vs Lakers encounter, which never happened.

Also read | LeBron James congratulates 'BEAST' Travis Kelce on completing sensational milestone

LeBron James on Clippers choking their postseason

LeBron on the Clippers blowing a 3-1 lead:



“All of that shit talking they were doing... and they put themselves in a position to get what they been talking about all year and they didn’t seek the opportunity when it was right there up 3-1”



🤣🍿 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/nxEdegbkp7 — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) December 8, 2020

While on the Road Trippin' Podcast, James gave his opinion about the Clippers offseason, speaking of how they choked their opportunity, which was in front of them in the form of a 3-1 series record. James claimed that everyone expected them to win, and their defeat took a lot of people by surprise. "They put themselves in a position to get what they been talking about all year and they didn’t seek the opportunity when it was right there up 3-1."

Also read | Clippers vs Lakers: Lakers edge past Clippers in 103-101 clutch victory to bag 1st NBA bubble win.

Apart from James, Jared Dudley, Dwight Howard and Danny Green also spoke about the Clippers losing. Talking about the Clippers on Bill Simmons' podcast, Dudley revealed that the Lakers shared a laugh after the Clippers lost the conference semifinals. As many reports and analysts had predicted Clippers as the winners, the Lakers enjoyed the Clippers being eliminated.

Also read | James says joy and excitement can't exist in sport without fans: LeBron James podcast appearance

“We were laughing at this thing like ‘I can’t believe it!’" Dudley said. "All on our mind was, we gotta beat the Clippers," he added, stating that the Clippers wanted them, and they wanted the Clippers. Green, on the other hand, believes the basketball gods humbled them for not playing the right way.

"I think the basketball Gods will humble you if you don’t play the game the right way or do the right thing. . . You shouldn’t be as cocky or because a lot of times it’s going to go the opposite way."



- Danny Green on the Clippers 👀



(Via 'Real Ones' Pod | h/t @LakersNation ) pic.twitter.com/BgDmhO7rrZ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 31, 2020

Also read | Paul George's jersey BURNED by fans after Clippers choke series against Nuggets

James and the Lakers went on to win the championship, tying the record of 17 NBA titles with the Boston Celtics. James won his fourth NBA title and will aim for a two-peat alongside Anthony Davis this season. The Clippers, who have admitted to be lacking chemistry, are working towards improving their roster. The NBA will open on December 22 with a Clippers vs Lakers game.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)