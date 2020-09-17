Paul George's Jersey BURNED By Clippers Fans After Team Chokes Series Against Nuggets

Despite their impressive regular season run and talented roster, the Los Angeles Clippers failed to reach the Western Conference Finals once again. Led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the team fell 104-89 during Game 7. Their loss elicited negative reactions from fans, who were disappointed at George's performance. Additionally, George stated that while they failed to meet expectations, this was not a "not a championship-or-bust year".

Clippers fan burn Paul George jersey after Clippers choke series vs Nuggets

only time paul george was on fire this season 😂 pic.twitter.com/buUy8439fs — 〽️💤🍥🥑 (@gangsignDEEBO) September 16, 2020

"Only time paul george was on fire this season," the tweet read, a directly calling out the 30-year-old star's poor performance. While George did score 33 points during Game 6 and 32 during Game 3, his overall performance was low, even during their first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. While fans were upset over the performance, George was also the only one who spoke about the season not being about an NBA title for them. Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams accepted their mistake, admitting to do better. Williams even added that while the team has talent, they lacked chemistry.

Paul George scored 10 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists during the Clippers vs Nuggets Game 7, while shooting a terrible 25% from the field. Montrezl Harrell, with whom George reportedly argued, scored team-high 20 points from the bench. Leonard added 14 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. Patrick Beverley and JaMychal Green both added 11 points each. The Clippers also blew their 3-1 lead, and head coach Doc Rivers became the first coach in the NBA to blow a 3-1 lead thrice. “We got to get smarter,” Leonard stated, highlighting basketball IQ.

“We’ve been very optimistic about us being together and building something going down the road.” pic.twitter.com/YYncxLDUqU — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2020

The Clippers, who were aiming for their first franchise title, are yet to even make it to the Western Conference Finals. Following the Clippers loss, fans were convinced that the infamous Clippers curse does exist, and the team will never win a title. People started talking about the curse since Chris Paul's time with the franchise and even included Kobe Bryant "almost" joining the Clippers before deciding against it. On the other hand, the Nuggets will advance to the Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, 9:00 PM IST (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: LA Clippers Twitter)