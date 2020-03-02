LeBron James Loses Cool On NBA Fans With A Strong NSFW Rant In Post-match Interview

LeBron James is 35-years-old and is arguably the most influential player in the NBA today. As he continues to lead the LA Lakers at the top of the Western Conference (46-13), LeBron James feels it is quite important to nurture the upcoming players in the NBA, be it on his opponents' side. However, LeBron has also been repeatedly criticised by a section of fans for being too friendly with his opponents.

"Anybody that says that 'LeBron why would he do that while he's playing? Is he showing a sign of weakness? He's buddy-buddy with guys he's going against. Tell them they can kiss my ass ... with a smile too.”@KingJames with a word for the critics. pic.twitter.com/Xv5ZaNhRt3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: LeBron James on NBA fans and critics

The Lakers vs Pelicans was hyped by the media as the clash between the present and future as LeBron James faced Zion Williamson at Pelicans. LeBron and Zion, both starred for their respective side scoring over 30 points. LeBron James and Zion Williamson even shared a moment after the duo embraced each other after the hard-fought game.

LeBron and Zion postgame.



Much respect ✊ pic.twitter.com/dgR55K82bD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2020

Some fans NBA fans have been critical of this very fact, claiming his on-court friendliness is his prime weakness. While some fans even reportedly questioned his mentality. However, LeBron James called out the critics with a simple yet strong response.

Addressing the media after Lakers win at Pelicans, LeBron James had a strong message to such naysayers stating 'Tell them they can kiss my a**'.

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: LeBron James triple-double sinks Pelicans

LeBron James led the Lakers to a 122-114 win, dropping a triple-double at the Smoothie King Center. The 35-year-old finished the game with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists. With usual strike partner Anthony Davis missing out due to injury, LeBron took the attacking onus onto him, helping Lakers register an impressive win.

Zion Williamson had another impressive outing scoring a game-high 35 points while also adding seven rebounds in 33 minutes of play.

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights

Lakers will have a tough run the coming days as they'd be up against the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and LA Clippers in their next three games. Meanwhile, ninth-placed Pelicans will face Minnesota Timberwolves next.

(Image Credits: LA Lakers Official Twitter Page)