LeBron James Embraces Former Heat Teammate Chris Bosh Ahead Of Lakers Vs Heat Game

Basketball News

LeBron James and Chris Bosh had an emotional reunion at the AmericanAirlines Arena before Lakers clashed against the Miami Heat. Lakers beat Heat 113-110

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat 113-110 at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday night in the Western Conference. Lakers star LeBron James had an emotional reunion with his former teammate Chris Bosh. He embraced the 35-year-old before the game began.

LeBron James and Chris Bosh 

LeBron James and Chris Bosh played four seasons together at Miami Heat where they formed a deadly trio with fellow teammate Dwyane Wade. They won back-to-back NBA Championships and reached four consecutive finals with the Florida-based franchise. In 2014, James moved to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers while Chris Bosh stuck with the Heat. Bosh played two more seasons with the Heat before he was forced to retire after blood clots were discovered in his lungs.

Heat vs Lakers: Chris Bosh present at courtside

The 11-time NBA All-Star was present at courtside at the AmericanAirlines Arena to support the Heat against the LA Lakers. LeBron James has had reunions with several of his former teammates and he did not miss the opportunity to embrace Chris Bosh. James was spotted hugging Bosh before the game began and the duo were seen exchanging a few words. 

Despite taking the game to the wire, Lakers prevailed in Miami. A massive 37-26 win in the third quarter helped the Lakers to see off Miami Heat on Friday night. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined to score 61 points for the Lakers while James also recorded nine rebounds and 12 assists. 

The Lakers will travel to Atlanta next to face the Atlanta Hawks while Miami Heats will clash against Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.

