LeBron James Has Not Been Working Out At Lakers Facility Due To Restrictions: Reports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had been conducting private workout sessions with some of his teammates for the past few weeks ahead of the NBA restart in July. With the league releasing its heath and safety protocols, LeBron James and other athletes who are training privately will be required to head to the team facilities or need approval from the league to continue to do so.

Rare LeBron James rookie card expected to go for over $1 million at auction pic.twitter.com/4SnkaQWMWP — NBA Hustle➐ (@Hustle_NBA) June 16, 2020

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James Workout: Quarantine Regimen

LeBron James workout to be shifted to the Lakers facility?

Starting June 23, players who have been working out at private gyms will be prohibited without prior NBA approval. Several Lakers, LeBron included, spent the majority of their hiatus playing on private courts rather than at the facility, where there are restrictions in place. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 17, 2020

According to reports in the US, LeBron James opted to workout privately despite the Lakers facility being open for several weeks now. The UCLA Health Training Center, which is utilised by the Lakers team, had a number of restrictions in place in accordance with the social distancing guidelines. The likes of Alex Caruso, Markieff Morris, Jared Dudley and Kyle Kuzma, have all started training at the Lakers facility. However, LeBron James reportedly conducted private workout sessions with his teammates as he wanted to avoid the restrictions.

LeBron James has held safe, private on-court workouts with some Lakers teammates at a secure location, our NBA @ShamsCharania reports. More details: pic.twitter.com/P4TamkL6li — Stadium (@Stadium) May 21, 2020

Come June 23, the Lakers star will not be permitted to train privately and will have to return to the facility as the league prepares with its safety protocol ahead of the season restart. Players will be tested for COVID-19 and be kept under constant surveillance, according to the NBA safety protocol. This does mean that the squad will begin with their team training at the Lakers facility. The protocol mentions July 9 as the date when teams can begin with their training after thorough and repetitive testing for COVID-19. This will give the teams a period of three weeks before the season begins on July 30.

Also Read | LeBron James Will Have Support Of Most Players, NBA Restart Hinges On Lakers Star: Reports

LeBron James workout video; watch

NBA Disney hotels: Lakers, Bucks, Clippers allocated Gran Destino Tower

Los Angeles Lakers and the seven highest-seeded teams in the Western and Eastern Conferences will head to the Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs Resort ahead of the season's July restart. Gran Destino Tower is among the three NBA Disney hotels - Grand Floridian and Yacht Club are the other two - where the 22 teams will be staying during the course of the season in Orlando.

Also Read | When Giannis Antetokounmpo Turned Down LeBron James Workout Offer In In 2018

Also Read | LeBron James Assures Not Letting Posts About Na’Kia Crawford's Murder 'slow Down'

(Image Credits: LeBron James Instagram)