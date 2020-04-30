Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James And Other Athletes Bossing Quarantine Workout Regimens

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic means most of the countries have been in lockdown for the past month or so. While staying at home 24/7 is keeping people safe from the virus, it has inadvertently given rise to other issues - health and general fitness being on top of the list. With the general population busy flocking to the internet in search of the perfect quarantine workout, celebrities and athletes are busy sharing some of their own lockdown workout routines. Here's the cream of the crop.

Also Read | LeBron James Hosts 'Graduate Together' To Honour 2020 Class Nationwide

Cristiano Ronaldo training routines

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the fittest athletes on the planet. The 34-year-old is known for the hard work he puts in the gym as well on the football field. Cristiano Ronaldo is stuck in quarantine with his family in his lavish mansion in Madeira, Portugal. However, that hasn't stopped him from keeping his fitness at peak level and sharing his immaculate physique with his supporters on social media. For the fitness enthusiasts looking for the best workout during the lockdown period, Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram handle has an abundance of posts.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Training: Ronaldo Is A Fighter And Has Real Character, Says Former Man United Teammate

LeBron James training routine

Despite being 35, LeBron James is known to be working extremely hard in the gym to maintain peak fitness. The LA Lakers star is also spending an exorbitant sum on his fitness, diet and recovery sessions that also include cryotherapy. This has helped LeBron James to stay injury-free for much of his career and post staggering numbers nearly every time he steps on the court.

LeBron James has used the lockdown to bond with his family and children and going by his social media posts, the three-time NBA champion is enjoying his time in quarantine, be it making TikTok videos with his children or sweating it out in his gym. LeBron recently shared some of his workout routines on Instagram which includes CrossFit, weight training and extensive core training.

Also Read | LeBron James Training, LeBron James Diet: Spends $1.5 Million On Body Care To Keep Up With Growing Competition

Serena Williams training routine

Arguably one of the greatest female tennis players in history, Serena Williams has been busy spending some quality time with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has also been working on her fitness and has shared multiple posts on social media where she can be seen practising tennis and is also seen stretching and working out.

Other athletes who have stepped up their workout game during the quarantine period

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Training: Cristiano Ronaldo Posts A Video Of His Indoor Fitness Session And Its Fire! Check It Out