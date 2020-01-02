Watch LeBron James And Anthony Davis Enjoy Their Own Dunk Fest During Suns Vs Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis put on a show with a series of dunks for their fans at Staples Center during the Suns vs Lakers game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). With over 7 minutes left during Q1, Anthony Davis slammed a dunk while posterising Aron Baynes. Danny Green assisted Davis, who slammed the dunk while Baynes tried to block him. Around three minutes later, Davis scored a reverse alley-oop dunk after an assist from LeBron James. Seconds later, LeBron James steals the ball from the Phoenix Suns and posts a fast break dunk.

Also read | NBA: LeBron James does not wish to pay for his birthday party; Anthony Davis won't gift him

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James and Anthony Davis post back-to-back dunks during the Suns vs Lakers game

Fast break dunk by LeBron James https://t.co/FJbASohzaD pic.twitter.com/tLDK31SQaS — Coach Billy Carson (@CoachCarson) January 2, 2020

Also read | Anthony Davis hilariously falls on Kevin Hart's lap, LeBron James rushes to help

Reverse alley-oop slam by Anthony Davis in the first quarter https://t.co/lLzyPCoOAo pic.twitter.com/xcIetz0Mue — Coach Billy Carson (@CoachCarson) January 2, 2020

ANTHONY DAVIS. TOTAL ECLIPSE. pic.twitter.com/ojQtWfCKoE — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 2, 2020

Also read | Miami Heat team of the decade: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade & Chris Bosh left legacy in East

The Lakers opened the game with a 12-0 run and outscored the Suns with a massive 74-31 score difference. Anthony Davis already had 19 points and 5 rebounds after the first half. LeBron James had 10 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds. Avery Bradley and Kyle Kuzma had 14 and 11 points respectively before the second half. The Lakers maintained their lead throughout the game, establishing a lead of more than 20 points. By the end of Q3, both Davis and James had 23 points. LeBron James also completed his triple-double with 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Also read | Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo takes dig at LeBron James, says he wears the 'king' crown in NBA