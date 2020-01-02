The Debate
Watch LeBron James And Anthony Davis Enjoy Their Own Dunk Fest During Suns Vs Lakers

Basketball News

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Anthony Davis put on a show with a series of dunks for their fans at the Staples Center during the Suns vs Lakers game.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis put on a show with a series of dunks for their fans at Staples Center during the Suns vs Lakers game on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). With over 7 minutes left during Q1, Anthony Davis slammed a dunk while posterising Aron Baynes. Danny Green assisted Davis, who slammed the dunk while Baynes tried to block him. Around three minutes later, Davis scored a reverse alley-oop dunk after an assist from LeBron James. Seconds later, LeBron James steals the ball from the Phoenix Suns and posts a fast break dunk. 

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James and Anthony Davis post back-to-back dunks during the Suns vs Lakers game

The Lakers opened the game with a 12-0 run and outscored the Suns with a massive 74-31 score difference. Anthony Davis already had 19 points and 5 rebounds after the first half. LeBron James had 10 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds. Avery Bradley and Kyle Kuzma had 14 and 11 points respectively before the second half. The Lakers maintained their lead throughout the game, establishing a lead of more than 20 points. By the end of Q3, both Davis and James had 23 points. LeBron James also completed his triple-double with 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Published:
