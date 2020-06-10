LeBron James Questions Voting Process, Raises Point Of System Being 'structurally Racist'

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently chose to weigh in on the voting process and structural racism in the United States. The LeBron James racism awareness message sent another wave of frustration on social media amid the George Floyd protests. The LeBron James voting process tweet earned the NBA star over 143,000 likes as the three-time NBA champion raised questions on whether the election process is racist in favour of 'white people'.

LeBron James racism awareness: LeBron James voting issue

The LeBron James voting issue tweet was posted early on Tuesday, in response to political reporter Laura Barron-Lopez. Lopez reported that it had taken an African-American woman around three hours to issue her vote in Atlanta, Georgia, due to the long line of voters from the African-American community in the neighbourhood. There were stadium chairs lined up outside the voting booth as the whole process was time-consuming, she said.

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

Lopez then claimed that the woman drove over to the white suburbs and found the polling boots relatively empty as people strolled in to cast their votes. Another American journalist, Dan Rather raised the issue of faulty voting systems in Georgia and labelled the situation a 'debacle'. LeBron James then asked the question of whether the voting structure in the US is racist.

So much news today, but don't overlook the voting debacle happening right now in Georgia. This is a dire wakeup call for November - long lines, broken machines. It is a national outrage that undermines the legitimacy of our democracy. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 9, 2020

LeBron James racism awareness: NBA star questions structural voting

The LeBron James racism awareness tweet took a dig at voting practices in the US. The 35-year-old responded to Lopez's tweet and questioned whether the entire voting structure in the country remains unjust, despite people urging citizens to vote for a change. The LeBron James racism awareness tweet raised the concerns of the African-American community that has faced issues over casting their vote for change and the Lakers star's tweet received over 143,000 likes and over 44,000 retweets.

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

LeBron James Black Lives Matter campaign: LeBron James George Floyd protest

LeBron James has been vocal about the Black Lives Matter campaign ever since the tragic death of George Floyd on May 25. The NBA star reignited the Colin Kaepernick kneeling incident during the national anthem, which came to the fore during the NFL preseason in 2016. The LeBron James Black Lives Matter support was also displayed when the NBA superstar questioned NFL and New Orleans Saints icon Drew Brees for his comments on disrespecting the national flag last week. LeBron James hammered Brees for his comments and for misunderstanding the kneeling protest during the national anthem.

