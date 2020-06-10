LeBron James' Return To Cleveland In 2014 Was Met With an Electric Reception; Watch

The LeBron James Cavaliers return was one to remember for the Cleveland faithful as the grand occasion was met with a dynamic introduction video in 2014. The LeBron James NBA career has accolades filled to the brim including three NBA championships but a return to Cleveland seemingly meant more to the NBA superstar. After initially leaving Cleveland in 2010, the LeBron James Cavs return saw the auspicious occasion of his return in 2014 matched with an energetic and spirited video which sent fans inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into a frenzy.

LeBron James NBA career: LeBron James Cavs return

In 2014, Cleveland fans were more than ecstatic as the LeBron James Cavaliers career was back on track after spending four seasons at South Beach with Miami Heat. During his spell with Miami Heat, LeBron James won two NBA titles but felt there was some unfinished business with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a team where he began his pro career. The LeBron James Cavaliers return sparked a zestful atmosphere inside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with an electrifying video.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Player Intro for LeBron’s return in 2014 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6evSk8rs7F — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 10, 2020

LeBron James Cavaliers return marked with dynamic video

Having left Cleveland in 2010 only to come back home in 2014, the LeBron James Cavs return event was marked in style. The video begins with the LeBron James Cleveland career taking shape in 2003 when the youngster was made the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. The video continues to depict the story of the 35-year-old leaving Cleveland and eventually returning to his 'home'. LeBron James reveals the message, 'There is no feeling like home' before tossing chalk in the air and the noise levels inside the stadium are amplified with cheering and whistling from the supporters. The video then ends with LeBron James in a Cavs jersey looking determined to guide Cleveland to an NBA championship.

LeBron James NBA career

LeBron James started off his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 and spent seven years with the Eastern Conference side before moving to Miami Heat. At Miami, LeBron James won two NBA titles in four seasons before returning to Cleveland in 2014. In 2016, LeBron James won the NBA championship with Cleveland, ending the 52-year major sports championship drought in the city. LeBron James then moved to Western Conference giants LA Lakers in 2018. LeBron James has also won three NBA Finals MVP awards and is currently third in the all-time scoring list.

