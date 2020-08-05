LeBron James Is A 'penny-pincher' Despite Whopping $480 Million Net Worth

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has established himself as one of NBA's all-time greats since bursting onto the scene with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2004. Over the years, James has won a steady string of accolades and his rise to stardom has also meant that the man from Akron has accumulated plenty of financial rewards for his consistent performances on the court. While LeBron James is one of the biggest sports stars in the world, the 35-year-old is well aware of his humble beginnings and is seemingly a 'penny-pincher' despite raking in the millions.

LeBron James net worth: Lakers star has a couple of 'cheap habits' according to teammates

Despite being one of the richest NBA players, LeBron James is a penny-pincher according to former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade. Wade and James were teammates at Miami and helped the franchise to consecutive titles in 2012 and 2013. In an old Live With Kelly and Ryan segment with wife Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade said that LeBron James was the cheapest basketball star the couple had travelled with on vacation.

Wade mentioned that LeBron does all of his texting and emailing within reach of Wifi and is not prepared to pay extra data and roaming charges. In the LeBron James interview with ESPN, the Lakers star himself confirmed Wade's statement by claiming that they were 'falsely true'. The Lakers star said that he does not use his phone without Wifi and does not turn on data roaming. In the LeBron James interview, the former Heat star said that he is not into buying any apps and has still got Pandora with commercials.

LeBron James net worth: LeBron James salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the LeBron James net worth figure can be estimated to be around a whopping $480 million. A significant part of his net worth comes from the LeBron James salary, which he bags from the Los Angeles Lakers. The former Heat star had signed a four-year $153 million contract with the Lakers and according to Spotrac, the LeBron James salary is estimated to be around $38 million. With James being one of the biggest sporting names across the globe, the Lakers star boasts of a variety of endorsement deals which,h according to reports, constitute 65% of his income.

Among the many LeBron James endorsements is his deal with Nike, which produces LeBron’s signature sneakers. The 35-year-old signed a lifetime deal with the company in 2015, bagging over $1 billion according to reports. The Nike contract earns him $20 million per year which is also considered in the LeBron James net worth. James also has endorsement deals with McDonald's, Microsoft, State Farm, Beats by Dre, Coca-Cola, Dunkin-Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Samsung, while he also owns stakes in Beats by Dre and Liverpool FC.

Disclaimer: The above LeBron James net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: LeBron James Instagram)