LeBron James Set To Cross Landmark $1BN Career Earnings Mark In 2021 Despite COVID-19

LeBron James has proved his mettle as an athlete – and also as a businessman. Having multiple endorsements and investments under his belt, the Los Angeles Lakers star has earned millions over his 18-year career. Soon, however, reports state that James might earn $1 billion and join an elite club of athletes who have achieved this feat.

LeBron James career earnings to cross $1 billion mark in 2021?

As per Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen, James might soon cross the $1 billion mark in 2021. Badenhausen adds that James will earn a predicted $95.4 million this season, out of which $31.4 million is reportedly from his NBA paycheck. While his contract will earn him more ($39.2 million), players need to give up 20% this season for the league's escrow system activated by the COVID-19 crisis last year.

The remaining will be earned through endorsements. This includes his massive Nike deal – which is worth a reported $1 billion. Any new deal that James is expected to sign up next is expected to bring in millions for him, inching him closer to the $1 billion goal. As per reports, James also wants to buy an NBA team in the future, which can done only with a hefty investment.

Right now, the Memphis Grizzlies is the least valuable team, coming up to around $1.3 billion. Like most other players, James might join an investment group to purchase a team. As of now, Michael Jordan is the only former owner to own a majority stake in a team. He also became a billionaire after his retirement.

If James reaches the mark this year, he will join the likes of Lionel Messi, Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo and Tiger Woods.

LeBron James contract

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

Weeks before the NBA 2020-21 season began on December 22, the Lakers and James agreed to an $85 million, two-year contract extension. James' agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Pau confirmed the deal. While the new contract ensures James' stay in Los Angeles, fans had then debated on the contract and whether James was overpaid.

LeBron James salary

He will be making over $41 million and $44 million over the next two seasons, by the end of which he will be 39. As per Spotrac, James has earned $109,970,769 with the Lakers. By the time his contract expires, he will have earned $429,519,302.

LeBron James net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, James is worth $500 million. Apart from the above-mentioned contract and salary details, he also has endorsement deals with companies like Baskin Robbins, Samsung, McDonald's, Microsoft and more. As per reports by the Front Office Sports, James is also gearing up to sign with PepsiCo. after having endorsed the Sprite and Powerade brands for Coca-Cola.

This decision might also affect other investments made by James. This also includes Blaze Pizza – who will probably offer Pepsi products at their locations. As of now, Blaze Pizza offers Coca-Cola products as James owns around 10% of the franchise in Chicago and Florida.

He makes approximately $50 million from endorsements – a number expected to increase in case of a confirmed PepsiCo deal.

