Carmelo Anthony Recalls How LeBron James Saved His Life When He Was Drowning In Bahamas

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have shared a strong bond with each other ever since they started their respective NBA careers. They have always been on opposite sides of the basketball court but remain close friends off it. Recently, Carmelo Anthony appeared on an Instagram Live Q&A session where he answered various questions about his NBA career. The Portland Trail Blazers player revealed an interesting story about the time LeBron James saved his life.

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony nearly retired from basketball before Trail Blazers call up: Report

Relive Carmelo Anthony's historic 62-point outing for the New York Knicks

👏 @nyknicks-record 62 PTS for Melo!



He also breaks Kobe Bryant's MSG record of 61 points. #NBATogetherLive https://t.co/bY1ioL6BmL — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James slams critics for calling Carmelo Anthony and him 'washed up' last season

Carmelo Anthony recalls the time LeBron James saved his life from drowning

Lebron James saves Carmelo life from almost drowning 😱 @DwyaneWade and @carmeloanthony tell a story on ig live about their vacation. Lebron had to jump in the ocean and save Carmelo with one arm after a current swept him away from the crew. Great live @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/VeBYS7OpeS — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) March 28, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony friendship runs deeper than NBA; 17 years and still counting

Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony went live on Instagram over the weekend. Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, insisted Carmelo Anthony tell the story of how LeBron James saved his life while on a trip. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade were vacationing in the Bahamas and had taken a boat out to snorkel and swim to a cave. Melo came in the water for a bit and felt himself being pulled by the current "in the middle of the ocean, opposite from the boat."

LeBron saves Carmelo

Carmelo Anthony went on to add, "Then I look up at the boat, and I see Bron (LeBron James) jumped off the boat like he’s MacGyver. He jumped off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with the other arm and he’s carrying me in one arm. He saved my life. I can’t hold you. He saved my life, he saved my life."

Also Read | LeBron James says joy and excitement can't exist in sport without fans

Also Read | LeBron James and Kevin Durant officially released their first rap song back in 2018