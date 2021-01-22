NBA Star Enes Kanter Still Receives Death Threats In The States Amid Erdogan Row

Turkish basketball star Enes Kanter reveals that he still to receives death threats every week as his criticism for his country's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues. The 28-year-old had famously called the Turkish president “Hitler of our century” and has since, seen his passport revoked for his comments. The NBA star is just months away from earning US citizenship and hasn't travelled outside the United States since 2019.

Enes Kanter death threats: NBA star aims for US citizenship, has a panic button installed by FBI

In an interview with Dwight Jaynes of NBC Sports Northwest, Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter reveals that he continues to deal with death threats for his criticism of Turkish president Erdogan. It is fair to say that Erdogan and Enes Kanter don't see eye to eye, with the latter accusing him of overthrowing democracy and carrying out terror attacks back in 2016. Kanter's comments meant that his passport was cancelled during a visit to Romania, while his father, Dr. Mehmet Kanter was handed a 15-year prison sentence in 2018, alleging he was linked to Fethullah Gulen.

Turkey indicated Gulen and members of his religious movement as a terrorist organization after blaming Gulen for a failed coup attempt in 2016. Kanter's father was proven innocent and was subsequently released in 2020 after charges alleging he was linked to Fethullah Gulen were dropped. The 28-year-old has revealed that while threats come in every week, he believes that the United States are doing a great job in protecting him.

Kanter revealed that during his time with Boston Celtics, most of the days, there was a police cop waiting for him downstairs. The Trail Blazers center remembers asking their security team, "What actually is this for?" to which they replied, "They are there for you if you ever need them".

Enes Kanter says he plans on becoming a United States citizen in a few months: “It is an amazing honor to become a citizen here.” (via @lindsniewski) — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 21, 2021

Enes Kanter further added that he been living in and out of hotels because “There’s a lobby, there are people out there that can protect you". The former Celtics man revealed that he sat down for a discussion with the FBI two years ago, who provided him with an emergency button if he ever needed it in any case. Kanter expects to receive citizenship in June, having received a green card back in 2016. Kanter has played for the Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics during a career that started during the 2011-12 season.

(Image Courtesy: Enes Kanter Twitter)