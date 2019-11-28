LeBron James Left Grimacing After Scary Knee-to-knee Collision With Josh Hart

The Pelicans vs Lakers game at the Smoothie King Center ended in favour of the Lakers on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Anthony Davis' return to his former team saw him register a game-high 41-point display. However, despite a ninth straight win, there was a dark lining over the Lakers' silver cloud of victory.

Pelicans vs Lakers: LeBron James suffers and brushes off knee injury

Bron bangs knees with Josh Hart, suprised Hart's lower leg isn't in the seats pic.twitter.com/wFMKqGShMI — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 28, 2019

LeBron James' knee-to-knee collision with Pelicans shooting guard Josh Hart in the second quarter of the Pelicans vs Lakers game left Lakers fans holding their breath. LeBron James was visibly in pain after the collision and had to be subbed out of the game. The Lakers star was then checked out by his trainer Mike Mancias for a couple of minutes.

However, LeBron James made his way back into the game in no time after the collision. James ended with 29 points on the night, with five rebounds and 11 assists to go along with his 29-point display. Despite LeBron James' usual dominating display, it was his teammate Anthony Davis who stole the show on his return to the Smoothie King Arena.

This is the show 😤 pic.twitter.com/IA6PwjCIOx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 28, 2019

Davis registered a game-high 41 points in the Pelicans vs Lakers game to silence the boos from the Pelicans supporters as he led the Lakers to their ninth consecutive victory in the Western Conference. The Lakers currently have the best record in the NBA with a record of 16-2. However, it is worth noting that they have had the best record in the NBA for quite some time, considering the Bucks now have the next-best record of 15-3.

