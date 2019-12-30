LeBron James Records 9,000th Assist In NBA As Lakers Beat Mavericks; Watch Video

Los Angeles Lakers completed their month of December with an easy 108-95 win over Dallas Mavericks at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. With both teams playing back-to-back games, it was the Lakers’ defense that did the job for the team.

Anthony Davis led all scorers with 23 points, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 19 points, making four of five three-pointers and Dwight Howard scored 15 points in the second quarter. But the night belonged to LeBron James, who recorded 9,000 career assists, making him the 9th player to achieve the feat in NBA.

NBA: LeBron James' assist record

LeBron James reached the assist milestone with 4:35 remaining in Q1 when he fired an outlet pass to Anthony Davis, who was running the way down the court for a dunk. It was one of the 13 assists on the night. LeBron James finished with 13 points, 13 assists and six rebounds as the Lakers improved to 26-7 while Dallas fell to 21-11.

Earlier this month, LeBron James passed Gary Payton to move into 9th on the all-time career assists list in the NBA and he's on course to pass Isaiah Thomas (9,061) before February 2020.

NBA: Lakers vs Mavericks highlights

Los Angeles Lakers had the lead in the majority of the match as they were up 35-31 midway through the Q2 before going on a 12-2 run. As the Lakers forced their dominance over the game, the Mavericks committed four turnovers, which led to the Lakers scoring 7 points, including a pair of dunks by Howard.

The Lakers recorded their largest lead of the game, which was 17 midway through the Q3. For the Mavericks, Luke Doncic had just 19 points to show as he struggled to score from the field one night after recording his ninth triple-double of the season. The guard shot 5 of 14 from field and missed all the six of his 3-point attempts.

