LeBron James Pays Off $27 Million In Fines To Allow Florida Felons To Vote In US Election

As the drama with the US Election 2020 gets down to the wire, LeBron James has used his platform to get more and more people to cast their vote. The Los Angeles Lakers star had already recruited more than 10,000 poll workers in Black electoral districts and has been constantly raising awareness through his More Than A Vote campaign. The 35-year-old has now teamed up with other celebrities to pay off court fines and fees for Florida felons to make them eligible to vote again.

LeBron James felons: Lakers star joins celebrities in paying off $27m in fines to increase voter turnout

According to a report by the Tampa Bay Times, LeBron James and a host of other celebs have backed Michael Bloomberg to help clear fines and fees for about 40,000 felons in Florida. The effort could see as many as 13,000 of them eligible to vote in the US Election 2020, according to an analysis by the Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald and ProPublica. The report suggested that around 32 per cent of the 4,700 felons who had their rights restored through Bloomberg’s foundation in the state's four biggest counties (Hillsborough, Pinellas, Palm Beach and Polk) had registered their vote.

Bloomberg's initiative saw backing from several other groups, with LeBron James and his 'More Than A Vote' pledging $100,000, with the 35-year-old's former NBA side Miami Heat contributing a further $45,000. While the increase in voter turnout amongst the felons moderate, it could make things interesting with polls indicating that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden have a fighting chance to become the President of the United States. The newly eligible voters are likely to sway towards Biden, who is endorsed by former President Barack Obama and LeBron James himself.

The Lakers star's contribution comes in a day after "LeBron James s**ks" chant went viral during a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The incumbent US President is well known for his feud with the NBA and hit out at the league's fall in TV ratings during the bubble restart. The 74-year-old also condemned the kneeling protests during the national anthem, which is part of the league's stand against racism. Donald Trump's comments were resonated by his audience, who chanted 'LeBron James s**ks' much to the elation of the president.

