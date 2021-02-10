LeBron James Still Calls Ray Allen To Thank Him For 2013 NBA Finals' G6 Clutch Shot

Back in 2013, Ray Allen shot a clutch three during the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat won the encounter, forcing a Game 7. Now, years later, LeBron James still calls Allen to thank him for the clutch three that helped the Heat win their two-peat.

LeBron James still thankful for Ray Allen shot vs Spurs 2013 NBA Finals

Ray Allen says LeBron and Coach Spo still call to thank him for hitting his iconic shot in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals



One of the greatest shots in NBA Finals history.



If not for Ray Allen, LeBron James might not have had four championships under his belt. While talking to CBS Sports' Macklin Stern, Allen spoke about James and Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra — and how they both still thank him for his clutch Game 6 shot. "There hasn't been a year that's gone by where either one of them hasn't mentioned 2013 to me," Allen said, adding that they are always grateful for his input.

"When you win on any level—I always try to impress this upon kids that I speak to—it immortalizes you," Allen added. "You'll forever be talked about. You're part of the history of the game in that organization that you've won with."

Heat vs Spurs 2013 NBA Finals Game 6

In the post-game interviews, James has referred to the iconic Game 6 as his best NBA game. Earlier that season, James had been criticised for not winning the Heat their games. In the Finals, however, King James kept his cool, efficiently scoring for the team. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had also agreed to the team's mistakes after the game. The Spurs had been close to winning the Finals but lost due to their own errors.

James powered through a second half and overtime rally, scoring his 11th postseason triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Tim Duncan put up 30 points for the Spurs but had to encounter some steely defence in the second half. Allen's clutch three-pointer pushed the game into overtime, where James helped the Heat gain a 101-100 lead before Allen scored the final two free throws of the game, continuing the Heat's journey in the 2013 NBA finals.

LeBron James Miami Heat career

In 2010, James moved to the Heat in what is probably considered the most controversial decision by many. The 36-year-old went on national television for the announcement, looking to play for the Heat. His jerseys were burnt and hoardings were taken down, everyone calling him out as selfish for leaving his home town.

James, however, went on to win back-to-back titles for the team. He averaged 26.9 PPG with the team, also winning the Finals MVP both times. In 2014, James moved back to Cleveland Cavaliers — winning the team their first title later in 2016.

(Image credits: AP)