Michael Jordan Jamming Out To Music Becomes Latest Big Meme To Come From The Last Dance

Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance, was a treat for most sports enthusiasts across the globe. With the majority of the sporting activities suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Last Dance was a pleasant source of sports drama for fans. For hardcore NBA fans, the docu-series was an opportunity to relive Michael Jordan's legendary career. While the 10-part series mostly adhered to a serious tone, for fans on social media, there are numerous meme-worthy candid reactions, be it for the Bulls legend or other important characters.

Michael Jordan memes: Michael Jordan jamming meme

Now that The Last Dance has officially aired all of its episodes, every other day, different hilarious memes coming out of the series are been seen. Continuing the theme of memes, the newest addition to the Michael Jordan meme list was 'Jordan Jamming'. In the final episode of the documentary, we saw Michael Jordan jamming to music on the team bus.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter users added their spin on the short video, which shows Michael Jordan jamming to several different songs. Drake's track Jumpman, Tame Impala's The Less I Know Better, The Killers' Mr Brightside, Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles, are just some of the many songs that we see Jordan jamming to in the team bus. Furthermore, a user has created an official Twitter page called, 'Michael Jordan Jamming Out', dedicated to the meme. Here are some of the most impressive Michael Jordan jamming memes:

Unwritten - Natasha Bedingfield pic.twitter.com/sPf2c6OQyO — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

Jumpman - Future & Drake pic.twitter.com/WrTkCTcyU2 — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

The Less I Know the Better - Tame Impala pic.twitter.com/849F0Pieap — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 19, 2020

Mr. Brightside - The Killers pic.twitter.com/T7ptI5HOBb — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

A Thousand Miles - Vanessa Carlton pic.twitter.com/H3Y6KQIEfq — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

Zoey 101 Theme Song - Jamie Lynn Spears pic.twitter.com/l92Gqu6m5n — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 18, 2020

In the Air Tonight - Phil Collins pic.twitter.com/hyTvg5GoVF — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 20, 2020

Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac pic.twitter.com/i2gNVlGAeb — Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 20, 2020

Michael Jordan Jamming meme: Kenny Lattimore original song

Meanwhile, singer Kenny Lattimore confirms Jordan was jamming to one of his songs in The Last Dance. Lattimore confirmed Michael Jordan had the copy of his newest album, 'From the Soul of Man'. The album was actually released in October 1998 and Jordan was seen hyping the music even before it was released.

Days Like This 👌🏽 https://t.co/Pfpt1M86mS — Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore) May 18, 2020

Michael Jordan The Last Dance memes

While Michael Jordan jamming to music is the next meme on social media, several of Jordan's candid reactions have turned into popular memes in the past few weeks. From Michael Jordan's candid reaction to interview questions to his impromptu laughter when reflecting on a comment from Gary Payton, the NBA legend himself topped the ever-so-popular Michael Jordan crying meme. Apart from the Bulls legend, several other characters featured in the series had moments that are now making the rounds on the internet as hilarious memes.

Give credit to Isiah Thomas for doing the Last Dance interview even though he knew Jordan had homecourt advantage. We got the most meme-able moment of the documentary thanks to Isiah. pic.twitter.com/foOWxP5Prj — J.A. Adande (@jadande) April 28, 2020

These Last Dance memes will live on forever 😂



(Thread) pic.twitter.com/XXeFL96tPS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2020

