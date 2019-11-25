LeBron James Urged Lakers To Sign Carmelo Anthony, But Front Office Turned Away: Report

LeBron James was apparently keen to have Carmelo Anthony join him in Los Angeles before he opted for the Portland Trail Blazers. The 35-year-old was looking for a new home after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder with James keen to team up with Anthony.

"My goal is to come in and approach that day with a mentality of getting better and making things happen." @BrookeOlzendam talks to @carmeloanthony after shootaround in Ohio. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/lha4JJs5FP — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 23, 2019

LeBron James wanted Melo to join the Lakers

According to reports in the United States, LeBron James urged the Lakers to sign free agent Carmelo Anthony. The Lakers were themselves considering Anthony's signature, not just because of his friendship with James, but also because of what he could add to their ranks as an experienced squad member. The front office, however, chose to go in a different direction.

Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony are part of NBA's famous 'Banana Boat crew' which includes Chris Paul and the now-retired Dwyane Wade. And the report stated, James believed Anthony could help a young Lakers roster that has been dealt with various injuries this season including point guard Rajon Rondo and forward Brandon Ingram.

Carmelo Anthony to Trail Blazers a done deal!

Instead, the move did not come into fruition and Carmelo Anthony signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Western Conference franchise - Portland Trail Blazers. Anthony was out of the NBA for almost a year after the Houston Rockets released him after only 10 games with the team, but has already played thrice for the Oregon-based side. After a not so impressive debut, Anthony did fare much better in his second outing for the Trail Blazers recording 18 points. 4 assists and 7 rebounds in 29 minutes of play in a defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks. He also played a part in Trail Blazers' defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday scoring 11 points and one assist.

And LeBron James was the first the congratulate

So damn Happy for my brother @carmeloanthony!!!! Just saw him warming up for the game on the TV and it made me smiled. Back at it Champ! Good luck 🙏🏾💪🏾👑 #007 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2019

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony will face each other on December 6 in Portland.

