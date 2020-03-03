Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Stroke: Reports

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has been urgently taken to hospital after receiving a stroke as per recent British media reports. Ronaldo's mother, Dolores Aveiro, is rumoured to be admitted in Madeira in the famous Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital. It is reported that Aveiro was taken to the hospital at 5 AM local time after a mild stroke. However, many Portuguese media outlets are suggesting that the 65-year-old is 'conscious and stable' and there is nothing to worry about. She is scheduled to undergo few tests soon.

Also Read | How To Watch Chelsea Vs Liverpool In India? FA Cup Live Telecast Details

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has been rushed to hospital after suffering a stroke.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Maria Dolores, Cristiano and their family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OMztpxuL1Z — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 3, 2020

Also Read | CHE Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And FA Cup Live Details

Ronaldo mother health: Juventus star's mother admitted to hospital

As per The Sun, one of the locals is suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has received an ischemic stroke. The cause for the stroke can be a blood clot, which blocks a blood vessel in the brain. However, the hospital is yet to comment on the issue as nothing is confirmed yet. In 2019, Dolores herself stated that she is fighting for her life as she was treated for cancer. Dolores Aveiro was diagnosed with cancer in 2007 and she was cured after many treatments.

Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, was rushed to hospital due to a cerebral problem. The health conditions of the 65-year-old woman were judged "confidential" by doctors from Madeira, Portugal. Forza! pic.twitter.com/aI5Rbw4gFy — Around Turin (@AroundTurin) March 3, 2020

Also Read | Ex-Liverpool Striker's Contract With Trabzonspor Terminated After Just 8 Months

For the sake of goodwill, Cristiano Ronaldo donated a sum of £100,000 to the hospital, which saved his mother's life. Dolores Aveiro admitted in 2019 that she underwent a breast operation as she was struggling with major health problems. In an interview, with a Portuguese TV channel, she stated: “I was operated on another breast in Madrid, I’ve had radiotherapy and now I’m fighting for my life.” However, the updates from her recent operation are yet to be disclosed.

Also Read | Gareth Bale Was Not Seen In Real Madrid's Post-win Group Picture After El Clasico 2020