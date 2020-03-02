Gareth Bale Was Not Seen In Real Madrid's Post-win Group Picture After El Clasico 2020

Real Madrid outperformed Barcelona in the biggest footballing event of the calendar year - the El Clasico. Vinicius Jr and Mariano Diaz scored a goal each to help Real Madrid win the first El Clasico in Bernabeu since 2014. The win was very crucial for the Los Blancos as the three points helped them reach the top spot of the LaLiga 2019-20 table.

Zinedine Zidane's tactics were right on the money in the second half. On the other hand, Quique Setién's boys were left clueless on the pitch. It was a grand victory and Real Madrid celebrated in style. However, Gareth Bale was missing from the post-match celebrations.

Gareth Bale 'bailed out' off Real Madrid's group picture

Real Madrid players celebrated the occasion with a group photo which was taken in their dressing room. Sergio Ramos posted the group photo on Instagram with a caption that read - 'The Squad'. Gareth Bale was one amongst the absentees as he can not be seen in the picture. Gareth Bale was not named by Zidane in Real Madrid's starting XI. He was not even called off the bench. Fans believe that Bale decided to stay away from the group picture for the same reason.

However, there were a few other players who were also missing from the group picture. Courtois, Carvajal, Vinicius, Toni Fuidias and Fede Valverde are amongst the players who were not there in the group picture.

Therefore, some fans believe that Gareth Bale missing from the group picture might just be another coincidence. Gareth Bale tends to make headlines no matter what he does. Zinedine Zidane recently stated that Gareth Bale is still a crucial player for Real Madrid.

