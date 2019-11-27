Luka Doncic Goes Missing After Poor Performance In Clippers Vs Mavericks Game

Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-99 on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) to end the Mavericks' five-game winning streak. One Mavericks player, in particular, who did not have the best night was Luka Doncic. The 20-year-old Slovenian was so frustrated that he avoided the media entirely and skipped the mandatory post-game press conference.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Surges Ahead, Becomes 4th Player In NBA History With 4 Straight 30-10 Games

Luka Doncic left the arena without talking to the media. Clearly a frustrating night for the Mavs’ 20-year-old face of the franchise. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 27, 2019

Clippers vs Mavericks: Frustrations for the 20-year-old

Luka Doncic's frustrations seemed to boil over in the first quarter itself when he yelled at the referee for calling an offensive foul.

Luka Doncic appears to yell ‘F**k you!’ at the ref or a Clippers player after an offensive foul call. He then yelled at the ref after the call.#Mavs pic.twitter.com/0wNAe20vb7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 27, 2019

Clippers vs Mavericks: Luka Doncic stats

Luka Doncic is averaging over 30 points, nine assists and 10 rebounds per game this season, but had a particularly off night against the Clippers. Despite recording decent numbers where he scored 22 points and six assists, it was pretty evident that the youngster was struggling against the physical defensive approach by the Clippers as he was surprisingly responsible for seven of Mavericks’ 20 turnovers.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Aims Bizarre Jab At Dirk Nowitzki, Makes Fun Of Dallas Mavericks' Defence

Luka Doncic is done for a night. Being the focal point for the Clippers’ defense ain’t fun. Finishes with 22-8-6 but 4-14 FG, 0-8 3s and 7 turnovers in a lopsided loss that snaps Mavs’ 5-game winning streak. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Luka Doncic Downplays Comparisons With Houston Rockets' James Harden As Mavericks Win

Luka Doncic took to social media shortly after the match

Bounce back! — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) November 27, 2019

Dallas Mavericks (11-6), are now tied with the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference, while the LA Clippers moved to third (13-5)

Also Read | Magic Johnson Names LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic As Top MVP Candidates