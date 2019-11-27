The Debate
Luka Doncic Goes Missing After Poor Performance In Clippers Vs Mavericks Game

Basketball News

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic avoids mandatory media duty after a rough game against the Clippers that saw their five-game winning streak come to an abrupt end

Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 114-99 on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST) to end the Mavericks' five-game winning streak. One Mavericks player, in particular, who did not have the best night was Luka Doncic. The 20-year-old Slovenian was so frustrated that he avoided the media entirely and skipped the mandatory post-game press conference.

Clippers vs Mavericks: Frustrations for the 20-year-old

Luka Doncic's frustrations seemed to boil over in the first quarter itself when he yelled at the referee for calling an offensive foul.

Clippers vs Mavericks: Luka Doncic stats

Luka Doncic is averaging over 30 points, nine assists and 10 rebounds per game this season, but had a particularly off night against the Clippers. Despite recording decent numbers where he scored 22 points and six assists, it was pretty evident that the youngster was struggling against the physical defensive approach by the Clippers as he was surprisingly responsible for seven of Mavericks’ 20 turnovers. 

Luka Doncic took to social media shortly after the match 

Dallas Mavericks (11-6), are now tied with the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz for fourth place in the Western Conference, while the LA Clippers moved to third (13-5)

Published:
