Luka Doncic Makes History Against Pelicans As He Drops 33-18-5 In Just 3 Quarters

Basketball News

Luka Doncic has hit another milestone to record 33 points with five made three-pointers to help the Mavericks beat the Pelicans by 118-97 on Tuesday night

Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks young star Luka Doncic has been making the headlines almost every week for his stellar performances this NBA season. Fresh from winning the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month, the 20-year-old has once again hit a personal milestone when the Mavericks beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-97 on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST).

Also Read | Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam And Other Candidates For NBA 2019-20 Most Improved Player Award

 

Pelicans vs Mavericks: The Luka Doncic show continues vs Pelicans

On Tuesday night (Wednesday morning IST), Luka Doncic played just 28 minutes for the Dallas Mavericks against the Pelicans sitting out the entire Q4. He still managed to rack up insane numbers to become the only player to score 33 points, 18 rebounds and five assists with five three-pointers in a non-overtime game. His tally of 18 rebounds was also the highest in Doncic's young NBA career.

Luka Doncic has progressed quite well since winning the 'NBA Rookie of the Year' last season and is leading the march for the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference this season. The Mavericks have exceeded expectations and currently lie fourth with 14 wins and six losses. The Slovenian has played a major part in this upturn of fortunes. Doncic is averaging 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists this season. Doncic has already recorded 15 triple-doubles in his NBA career, with seven of those coming this season alone, which is a league-high.

Also Read | NBA: Luka Doncic Outscores LeBron James As Mavericks End Lakers' Winning Run

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and his stellar November

 Luka Doncic's performance has already put him in the conversation for the NBA MVP award along with the likes of LeBron James and James Harden.

Also Read | Luka Doncic Raises Over $2m For Toddler With Rare Muscle Condition, Shares Adorable Video

Luka Doncic in elite company

Also Read | Luka Doncic Humiliates LeBron James With Signature Step-back 3-pointer, Crowd Goes Berserk

