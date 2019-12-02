Luka Doncic Talks About Playing Against Childhood Idol LeBron James

On Sunday night, Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-100 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. The Mavericks snapped the Lakers 10-game winning streak, which was the Lakers' best record in 10 years. Doncic outscored LeBron James in the game by recording 27 points, 10 assists and 9 rebounds. LeBron James scored 25 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

NBA 2019-20: Luka Doncic opens about playing against LeBron James

Luka was asked if this game was any different compared to the first time he played vs Lebron.



"I admire him today too. He was my idol growing up, he still is now, so it's not different".

In a post-game interview with an NBA reporter, the 20-year-old talked about playing against James, who he has been following since childhood. Doncic stated that he watched James play as a kid, and hence the Lakers vs Mavericks games are special for him. Doncic added that he still admires James, who was has been his idol since childhood. Doncic is currently averaging at 30.8 points, 9.9 boards and 9.6 assists per game, while James is averaging at 25.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and career-high 11 assists.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James’ NBA 2019-20 performance

Doncic, who is in his second NBA season, has broken multiple records this NBA season. He averaged 32.4 points, 10.3 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game last month. According to ESPN Stats, he became the third player in NBA history to score 30-point triple-doubles for a minimum of five games. James, on the other hand, recently became the fourth player in NBA history to complete 33,000 career-points.

