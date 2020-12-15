NBA Fans Discuss Luka Doncic's Weight Gain On Twitter Before 2020-21 Season Begins

Luka Doncic, two pre-season games into the season, has been under scrutiny for putting on weight. Fans observed that the 21-year-old has gained some pounds since his time at the NBA bubble. As the 2020-21 regular season remains to be played, his athleticism was questioned by fans, while some joked about the quarantine being difficult on the All-Star guard.

Is Luka Doncic fat? NBA fans discuss Luka Doncic weight gain on Twitter

Quarantine has been a struggle for all of us. https://t.co/629RFjPF8B — Victor Godinez (@VictorGodinez) December 13, 2020

He looked extra slow yesterday. Needs to drop like 10-15 pounds. He still played well though. https://t.co/SgpKy4mKjw — Glen (@Glenjr1988) December 13, 2020

@clarencehilljr so nobody gonna talk about all the weight luka gained? — Tracy T 💬 (@TraycTaylor) December 13, 2020

Nba players they are just like us. Or me specifically pic.twitter.com/R34Rlo66e0 — Trillie Kirky-Stein (@KirkSeriousFace) December 13, 2020

Damn Luka has gained some weight 🤯

pic.twitter.com/CUMGxhQd8L — LakersOrBusst (@LakersOrBusst) December 13, 2020

"Quarantine has been a struggle for all of us," one fan wrote with an image zooming in on Doncic's stomach. While Doncic has previously been praised for losing weight, fans seem to think him gaining a few pounds will not help his form on the court. "He looked extra slow yesterday. Needs to drop like 10-15 pounds. He still played well though," wrote another fan.

“I mean, people on Twitter say every stuff,” Doncic said with while speaking about his appearance. The young NBA icon admitted that he is not in his best shape, but will "get there for sure". Doncic averaged 28.8 points last season, scoring a near triple-double per game with 9.4 RPG and 8.8 APG. Many have labelled the Slovenian as NBA's next big thing, comparing him to players like Steph Curry.

This debate, however, comes after ESPN reported about an anonymous executive naming Doncic the new MVP favourite after LeBron James. "If you put a gun to my head and you have to go win a playoff series, I’d say LeBron,” an Eastern Conference executive said while talking to ESPN. However, they added that Doncic is coming, and will "win multiple MVPs".

Mavericks vs Bucks preseason game: Mavs win the second pre-season game 128-112

Doncic led the Mavericks to a 128-112 beating of the Bucks, scoring 27 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists during the second preseason game, shooting 45% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range. The Mavericks won two in a row, not allowing the Bucks to maintain a lead. “The second half was terrific,” coach Rick Carlisle said about the game, praising the team's concentration and spirit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis added 13 and 12 points respectively. Josh Richardson added 24 points for the Mavericks.

(Image credits: Luka Doncic Instagram)