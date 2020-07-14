Luka Doncic Flaunts Silky Football Skills During Mavericks Training At NBA Bubble: WATCH

With the NBA restart right around the corner, teams at the Orlando bubble have been practising regularly while sharing updates about their training. Dallas Mavericks, who will resume their season by playing Houston Rockets on July 31, have been sharing various updates about their star Luka Doncic. Starting from a Disney channel intro to using various methods to make a bucket, fans have seen Doncic have dun at the NBA bubble along with his teammates.

Also read | Luka Doncic and Boban's adorable Disney Channel intro loved by NBA fans; watch video: NBA bubble

Luka Doncic football skills at the NBA bubble

Also read | Luka Doncic 'lot smarter at business than lot of MBAs': Mavericks owner Mark Cuban

NBA bubble: Mavericks share video capturing Luka Doncic football skills

The Dallas Mavericks have been entertaining fans humorous content on their Twitter account ever since the team travelled to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The Mavericks shared a video of Doncic where he shows off his football skills at the NBA bubble using a basketball. The Mavericks even shared a video of Doncic talking about going fishing, even though he is not the one who ate the fish afterwards. Before the video capturing Luka Doncic football skills at the bubble, the team shared Doncic and Boban Marjanović recreating the 'You're watching the Disney Channel' intro which was loved by fans. The team has also referred to their players as 'princes' since they are playing at Disney World. The Mavericks also uploaded a video of Luka Doncic where the star guard makes a bucket by rebounding it off the ceiling.

Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanović recreate the Disney channel intro

Also read | NBA players will have to wear team uniforms when arriving to games: NBA bubble

Another one 😂 Why you gotta do @CourtneyLee5 like that? pic.twitter.com/U6qOv3ztqB — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 13, 2020

Also read | Doncic enjoying fishing in NBA 'bubble' as Mavericks continue preparations: NBA restart

The Mavericks will be staying at the Grand Floridian Resort at the Walt Disney World. They began their practice as a team on July 10 after completing their 48-hour quarantine period as per league's protocols. Luka Doncic, who has been active on social media since travelling to the NBA bubble, was averaging a near triple-double 28.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists before the season was suspended on March 11 due to the COVID-19 crisis. In an interview after the team started their training, head coach Rick Carlisle stated that it was good working out together for the first time after the NBA suspension. "This is a historic situation. It's extraordinary, this environment they've put together, the care, the attention to detail," Carlisle explained. "We realize this is probably a once-in-a-lifetime thing". The Mavericks are scheduled to play against Houston Rockets on July 31 at 9:00 PM EST (August 1, 6:30 AM IST). They will begin their scrimmages by playing the Philadelphia 76ers on July 28.

(Image source: Dallas Mavericks official Twitter – @dallasmavs)